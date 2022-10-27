Bud Light Is the Dykiest Domestic Lager — Change My Mind

I have said it (screamed it, really) before, and I will say it again: Bud Light is for lesbians.

Put another way, Bud Light is the dykiest domestic light lager. Or, in my girlfriend’s words: “Kayla is always trying to make ‘Bud Light lesbians’ a thing.”

Would you like to change my mind? Well, you can’t. Some of my own coworkers attempted to in an act of great betrayal:

laneia: ok but people will try to change your mind bc it’s actually michelob ultra somehow???

nico: yeah but frogs are gay and budweiser has frogs

laneia: the dykes in arizona will behead you for a michelob ultra and i don’t get it but

me: that is the wildest choice to me

well no, coors light would be the wildest

it tastes like beer that has been spilled onto a carpet and then put back into the bottle

nico: everyone here at the gay dives drinks yuengling

carmen: yuengling is delicious, i’m sorry

i buy a case whenever i drive through pa

riese: my favorite beer is whichever beer has no alcohol in it and tastes the most like water

is that bud light

laneia: so michelob ultra then

Someone threw out something called an “I.C. Light,” and all I have to say to that is: I don’t know her. I am also refusing to acknowledge Laneia’s M*chelob Ultr* propaganda.

I have been declaring Bud Light a lesbian beer for many years now, and I am oft-called upon to explain why. Here is some of the evidence I have assembled:

Bud Light, especially when extra cold and crispy on draft, tastes the most like drinking a seltzer, and dykes love seltzer.

All other American-style light lagers taste bad (and therefore are straight).

“Bud” is what every butch dyke I know calls any man who is younger or shorter than her.

Bud Light has somehow been a sponsor of every Mainstream Pride™ event I’ve ever been to. Like, not Budweiser, but specifically Bud Light. What’s going on there?

In fact, Bud Light has got rainbow capitalism ON LOCK. The rainbow aluminum cans? Perfect Pride photo prop. Exhibit A:



Every restaurant industry dyke I have ever known loves a Bud Light paired with a shot of fernet.

This neon sign I own of a Bud Light logo that is rainbow and also says BE YOURSELF??????? Gay.



Alright gays, come and fight me!