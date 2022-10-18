Howdy, partners! 🤠 I’m bringing you the Also.Also.Also this week while Carmen runs our senior staff virtual retreat/shakedown. We’re learning so much about you and how to be the best Autostraddle we can be for you!

Queer as in F*ck You

+ It’s Brittney Griner’s birthday — Dawn Staley, Brianna Turner, Sandy Brondello, Cheryl Reeve and more share stories about the beloved star with ESPN. I especially love this story from Brianna Turner about having dinner at Brittney and Cherelle’s house after the 2021 season: “We played with their dogs, watched TV and reminisced about our season. BG nonchalantly had her most recent Olympic gold medal laying out on her coffee table, and I made sure to take a selfie with it as if I had just won gold and was standing on a podium… that’s just the type of person BG is: humble and welcoming to those around her.”

+ Dr. Bronner of the soap? They came out as nonbinary on National Coming Out Day!

+ Bisexual people are less likely to disclose their sexuality to medical providers.

+ The best velvet couches for bisexuals.

+ Nell Stevens at the New Yorker: What ghost stories taught me about my queer self: “To read is always to experience a haunting, to be alone while in the company of another consciousness, to receive messages from a person who isn’t there. The reading of queer ghost stories became for me a kind of double haunting, laying bare immense sadness but also the nourishing consolation of recognition. Ghosts transgress binaries in all sorts of ways—life and death, presence and absence, comfort and grief.”

+ The World Health Organization says gender-affirming care is essential to transgender health.

+ Ulta Beauty featured trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney on its podcast, The Beauty Of … last week and of course TERFs are now boycotting Ulta. FINE BYE!

Saw This, Thought of You

+ If you watch one thing today, make it this video of a police award recipient calling out the cops.

+ Gainesville, Texas has a house haunted by horny ghosts.

+ Why deli sandwiches taste better than yours.

+ The data is clear: Long Covid is devastating people’s lives and livelihoods.

Political Snacks

+ The U.S. has never had a lesbian governor. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek could change that.

+ What does abortion even mean? Even the word itself is up for debate.