Great, Now Mini Crossword Can’t Stop Thinking About Gay Blue Carrots

Excerpt Answer: Sneezy!
[Editor commentary: This joke actually doesn’t work at all — I mean if we follow the logic, the opposite of a cough is not a sneeze but like, some version of inhaling something through the mouth, or even just overall health, as a concept? — but don’t you sort of love the concision of the whole thing? Anyway, have a great day!]
Brooke is a queer crossword constructor and scientist based in Brooklyn. You can find her favorite other crossword work on her free blog, at the New Yorker, and at the USA Today. When she's not making crosswords, she enjoys long distance running, yoga, and assembling Spotify playlists. Connect with her on twitter at @xandraladee!
brooke has written 45 articles for us.
I heart the Editor commentary ♡ and this puzzle
Re the joke my guess was “Connie” which also makes very little sense but is a better opposite maybe 🤷♀️
french bread gd brooke i love this kind of clue
(also i am admittedly lost in space but i very sincerely initially thought we were talking about a spice girl and was like huh, i thought they all grew up in england)