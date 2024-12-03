Gifts for Cozy Season at Every Price Point

It’s cozy season! Time for THICK ass socks, oversized sweaters and sweatshirts, throw blankets, and house robes! Time to cuddle up with a cup of tea and a good book and enter Do Not Disturb mode for as long as possible! If you or someone in your life is a Cozy Gay, then the following list of gifts for cozy season might just be for you. We’ve got an array of cozy items at every price point, from stocking stuffers to more luxe items if you’re looking to spend big on comfort. And be sure to check out the rest of our gift guides, with more to come over the next week!

Cozy Gifts for $5-10

Socks are the perfect cozy season stocking stuffer, and I’ve selected a few with different vibes. Target has a whole line of comfy socks that are packaged as sweet treats, like these Neapolitan socks which come looking like a TUB of ice cream! There are also cinnamon roll socks, s’mores socks, coffee socks, cocoa socks, and croissant socks. Many of these sweet treat socks are on sale for under $5. You’ve also got a classic cozy no-frills throw blanket here, crocheted mug sleeves for the tea drinker in your life, and a wintry room spray.

Cozy Gifts for $11-$20

“Heel repair” might not scream sexy, but as someone who has perpetually struggling heels as a result of tennis, I would super appreciate a heel repair kit for Christmas, especially one looking as cozy and soothing as this one! The cat tealight holder?! I mean, come ON! There are some pricier robes on this list, but this waffle one is solid and will make you feel like you’re in a hotel in your own home. An oversized crewneck is a cozy season staple (and this one comes in many colors). These flannel hand warmers are made from organic cherry pits from an actual cherry farm! You just have to microwave them, and then you’ve got warmth quite literally in your pocket. I was recently introduced to the magic of an old-school hot water bottle, and I think you should be, too.

Cozy Gifts for $21-35

I think I put a mushroom mug on a gift guide almost every year? I love mushroom mugs! It would be so cute perched next to this cottagecore incense burner. And speaking of burn, tabletop “fireplaces” are perfect for a small outdoor space, especially for making s’mores. Someone please buy this mountain pillow. It’s too cute and making me want to CRY because I live in a mountainless place. Full-sized mugs are obviously great for cozy season, but how about a wee little espresso mug, too. So wee! So cozy! And then, yes, another Big Sweatshirt, because you can never have too many during cozy season.

Cozy Gifts for $36-50

If you want to make things simple, just gift a premade cozy season box full of goodies curated by someone else. Bombas makes great house slippers, which you could wear with a big waffle button sweater or a quarter snap sweatshirt or HEAR ME OUT, a sweater lounge SET. “Summer sets” are a thing, but so are “cozy season sets,” and this one is conveniently sold together rather than as separates. Ambient lighting is a crucial part of cozy season, too. Your surroundings have to be as cozy as your sweater-swaddled body.

Cozy Gifts for $51-100

Level up your blanket game with a heated one or with a VERY LARGE COMFORTER for your bed (which doesn’t even have to be large to accommodate a large comforter imo). There are plenty of inexpensive sock options out there, but a merino/cashmere blend sock feels so luxe if you’re looking to splurge on someone’s feet. What’s that? Another oversized sweater-type thing to envelope yourself in? Obviously! And ambient lighting meets my mushroom obsession with this gorgeous lamp. Finally, I got this LL Bean flannel robe for my wife a couple year’s ago when my gift theme for her was “Dad Levels Up,” and guess what! Dad indeed leveled up.

Luxe Cozy Gifts $100+

Hey big spender! If you’ve got the funds to lean into a luxurious cozy season, these would be my top picks: a fancy pajama set (doesn’t have to be this exact one, but I do recommend something quilted or silk); a WEIGHTED ROBE (like a weighted blanket you can WEAR); a set of really nice homemade ceramic mugs, preferably a set like this where they’re all part of a set but unique from each other.