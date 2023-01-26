We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Rainbow Reading: Gearing Up for Valentine’s Day With Queer Romance Reads

By

Feature image photo by Westend61 via Getty Images

A book in faded colors of the rainbow is open, and the words RAINBOW READING are on top of it.
illustration by A. Andrews

Hey hi hello, everyone!

If I owe you a text or email back, please have mercy on me — I’m (happily) buried under an avalanche of queer romance novels in anticipation of Valentine’s Day, and my god, there are so! many!! I’ve long since lost sight of my coffee table, they’re rapidly encroaching on my couch, and they’re creeping up under my desk in stalagmite-like stacks. It’s a superb problem to have, so I’ve recruited my brave friend Caroline to help me make a dent in them; should we make a bracket of the queer romances we read, just for funsies?

One last note — the HarperCollins Union’s strike IS SOMEHOW STILL GOING ON. Rainbow Reading wholeheartedly supports the union as they pursue a fair contract for their workers, and I hope you’ll join us! Visit their linktree here to learn more about how you can lend your support!

Okiedokie, let’s make like Tom of Finland and cruise. This week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got:

Shelf Care: Reviews, Essays, and other Things of Note

“The clouds parted, the heavens opened up, and here was a treasure trove of lesbian romances featuring my absolute favorite tropes: ice queens and age gaps. … If you have ever known the joy and the pain of being totally head-over-heels invested in a slow burn, incomplete fanfic, then The Fixer is for you, I promise.” — Christina, on The Fixer by Lee Winter

Rounding Up Some Romance

We’ve shouted out a bunch of romance novels in recent columns, and there’s plenty more cool ones on the way, so I’ve gathered them here in one place for ya!

Autocorrect: Books content from the last couple weeks at Autostraddle!

As ever, as always: we’ve had some absolutely banging books coverage here at Autostraddle over the last two weeks:
i meant to put something ~bookish~ and whatnot here at the end but then i saw this gay jolene artwork on instagram and it’s all i’ve been able to think about since.

That’s all she wrote, folks! If you’re a queer writer, particularly an early-career queer writer: I’d love to hear about the cool things you’re up to so that I can share links to your published essays, book reviews, short stories, poems, and longform features on LGBTQ+ topics! Please email me links for consideration at yashwina@autostraddle.com with the subject line “Rainbow Reading Submission” — I’m an avid browser-tab-collector, and I especially want to hear from you if you’ve just landed your first publication or first major byline.

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Yashwina

Yashwina Canter is a reader, writer, and dyke putting down roots in Portland, Oregon. You can find her online at @yashwinacanter.

Yashwina has written 43 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!