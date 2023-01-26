Shelf Care: Reviews, Essays, and other Things of Note

“The clouds parted, the heavens opened up, and here was a treasure trove of lesbian romances featuring my absolute favorite tropes: ice queens and age gaps. … If you have ever known the joy and the pain of being totally head-over-heels invested in a slow burn, incomplete fanfic, then The Fixer is for you, I promise.” — Christina, on The Fixer by Lee Winter

Rounding Up Some Romance

We’ve shouted out a bunch of romance novels in recent columns, and there’s plenty more cool ones on the way, so I’ve gathered them here in one place for ya!

Autocorrect: Books content from the last couple weeks at Autostraddle!

As ever, as always: we’ve had some absolutely banging books coverage here at Autostraddle over the last two weeks:

That’s all she wrote, folks! If you’re a queer writer, particularly an early-career queer writer: I’d love to hear about the cool things you’re up to so that I can share links to your published essays, book reviews, short stories, poems, and longform features on LGBTQ+ topics! Please email me links for consideration at yashwina@autostraddle.com with the subject line “Rainbow Reading Submission” — I’m an avid browser-tab-collector, and I especially want to hear from you if you’ve just landed your first publication or first major byline.