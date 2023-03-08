Sorry this link round up is late today! We’ve been busy celebrating our 14th birthday! Autostraddle. The little dyke site that could.

Queer as in F*ck You

I got a present for you, Inside Sawmill, Florida’s Premier Gay Campground. “I went for a weekend in the woods, but I found queer family instead.” I feel like we get so much hard news that involves Florida, let’s take a minute to celebrate some radical queer joy in the state instead? Queer and trans people are everywhere, in every inch of this country, and we are not leaving our family behind. Period.

Bisexuals Are the ‘Invisible Majority’ in LGBTQ America.

WWE star proposed to her girlfriend, Toni Cassano, just after Valentine’s Day, and she did an interview with Out about it: Sonya Deville Dishes on Her Coming Out Journey & Proposal to Toni Cassano

Zaya Wade Walks 1st Runway Show, Begins Era as a Fashion Girlie (I’m so happy for her)

Students Switch up College Plans as States Pass Anti-LGBTQ Laws. “Students, parents and college counselors say some LGBTQ youth are choosing not to attend colleges in states that have passed legislation targeting their rights.” (On one hand, good? everyone should take into account their basic rights when deciding where is best for them to live for four years at time? BUT ALSO! No one should have to make decisions like this based on their safety, and lots of people don’t have the privilege to “choose” where they go to school in the first place and they are equally as valuable, and this entire country is fucked — we can’t just write off entire blocks of states and pretend that solves anything… it does not. Many thoughts!)

Georgina Beyer, World’s First Openly Transgender Member of Parliament Has Died. Friends shared that Beyer died peacefully in hospice care.

Saw This, Thought of You

No one needs my Chris Rock take, but how is it not a mainstream conversation that he’s made Jada jokes since the 90s, called her bitch multiple times, and did his concert in her hometown of Baltimore — when if it’s about “the slap” Philly was just 90 min away? It blows my mind. — Carmen Phillips (@carmencitaloves) March 5, 2023

I have been SEETHING. Chris Rock Has More to Say About Jada Pinkett Smith

To quote Natalie, “This is some bullshit.” Girls Hoops Team Beats Boys, Denied Title Anyway

The World Mourns the Passing of Judy Heumann, Disability Rights Activist

Political Snacks

This has left me sick to my stomach for two days now. CPAC Speaker Urges Eradication of Trans Rights and The Odds Are Getting Worse for Trans Americans. “Hundreds of anti-trans bills have been introduced. The few that have become law are laying the groundwork for further discrimination.” (and also this, too: Tennessee Governor Signs First-Of-Its-Kind Bill Restricting Drag Shows)