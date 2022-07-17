We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Five Outfits for Being Hot and Absolutely Unapproachable at the Reunion

It’s reunion season.

Whether that means family reunion or alumni weekend at your college or graduate school, it’s time to reunite with friends and family from all over for what can only be described as a free booze bacchanal.

What you wear at these reunions is a great way to communicate that you are the hot gay aunt that the family thinks is rich because you like to travel and probably have a degree. Or maybe you don’t, and you’re the cool gay sibling that does writing for a living that no one reads. Maybe you were drunk for most of college and have come back to show how much you have grown.

No matter what is the story you are trying to tell, an outfit can say it without words.

So, get into these five outfits for either scenario! Again, these outfits are mere guides, so if you find something else similar in your size or your price range, go buy it! Happy reuniting!

An outfit for demanding vegan options at the family reunion

1. Ribbed Pink Top ($18)
2. Printed Denim Short ($85)
3. Green Shoes ($48)

An outfit for gossiping at the wine and cheese event during college reunion weekend

1. High Neck Black Dress ($119)
2. Black Heels ($37)
3. Glasses ($80)

An outfit for grabbing coffee at the small artisanal shop that just opened up in your hometown

1. Cream Jumpsuit ($84)
2. Brown Sandals (€102)
3. Turquoise Ring ($250)

An outfit for dinner with the professor you had a crush on

1. Green Dress ($89)
2. White Shoes ($47)
3. Gold Hoop Earrings ($78)

An outfit for the plane/car ride home when you’ve had enough of everyone

1. Teal T-Shirt ($58)
2. Ripped Jeans ($50)
3. White Sneakers ($30)

Dani Janae is a poet and writer based out of Pittsburgh, PA. When she's not writing love poems for unavailable women, she's watching horror movies, hanging with her tarantula, and eating figs. Follow Dani Janae on Twitter and on Instagram.

