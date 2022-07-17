If your tweenhood was anything like mine, you spent a considerable amount of time reading books about girls your age going through the same stuff you were (dreading/wishing for your period, making friends, annoying your older siblings), and maybe some stuff you weren’t (being adopted even though you weren’t a boy, spying on your neighbors and writing it all down in a notebook). You’ve probably been dying to know since then which classic fictional tween heroine you are. Wonder no more! Take this quiz and find out!
Meg from A Wrinkle in Time! I haven’t read all of these, but what a throwback, all the ones i read i loved
I was hoping for Ramona but I got Margaret from Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret by Judy Blume.
I secretly read this book, after my mother decided that it was too old for me. It was the last book she tried to keep me from reading.
I don’t remember much about this book – I was more of a Beverly Cleary reader than Judy Blume – but the description is pretty spot on.
“You are earnest, inquisitive, and spiritual. You’ve learned the hard way the importance of thinking for yourself, as you used to try too hard to fit in with the cool kids who didn’t appreciate you for who you are. You’re also keenly aware that it’s important to accept uncertainty as part of life. You can’t stand either/or thinking and prefer to accept that reality is more complicated than that.”
Anne Shirley!!!!!
That’s exactly what I would’ve said for you! I came into this quiz determined that Meg from A Wrinkle In Time was the only correct answer, and indeed: Meg Murray is my result!!
I believe this confirms what an accurate quiz Casey wrote :)