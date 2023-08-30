Pop Culture Fix: First Look Pics of Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in Lesbian Swimmer Biopic Nyad

Happy Full Moon in Pisces! I think it’s also still Mercury in Gatorade, so be safe out there! Here’s your mid-week Pop Culture Fix.

+ Annette Bening and Jodie Foster shine in pics from the forthcoming biopic, Nyad, about lesbian endurance swimmer Diana Nyad. The film is based on Nyad’s memoir, Find a Way, about her life as a sports journalist, openly gay athlete, and the first woman to complete some of the most impressive endurance swims on earth, like swimming around the entire island of Manhattan and swimming from the Bahamas to Florida. Her most famous swim, and probably what a lot of this film covers, is her journey from Cuba to Florida while she was in her 60s. So many sharks! Jodie Foster plays Nyad’s friend and swimming coach, Bonnie Stoll.

+ Sarah Jessica Parker adopted that cat named Shoe from this season of And Just Like That!

+ The Great Cancellation: why megabucks TV shows are vanishing without a trace.

+ The strange, hidden history of Harley Quinn.

+ Whoopi adresses the “lesbian vibes” Raven-Symoné senses in her.

+ The Archers’ stars on being a part of radio drama’s first lesbian couple.

+ Making the violent, funny and very queer Bottoms.

+ Teenage Miley Cyrus sounds like she really needed a break.

+ Fall TV can’t stop looking backward.

+ Why I’ve changed my mind about queer Love Island.

+ Tayla Parx knows your favorite artists’ secrets: “Self-acceptance is at the core of her fluid approach to her artistry (she has written more than one bisexual anthem) and her life (she has been playing with gender in her wardrobe for years).”

