+ Right after we all closed our laptops for Christmas weekend, the jury in the trial of Tory Lanez found him guilty of the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills. Autostraddle Editor in Chief Carmen Phillips ran down the details of the trial in her Also.Also.Also column last week. The jury convicted him on all three charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. After the verdict, NPR’s Louder Than A Riot senior producer Gabby Bulgarelli and It’s Been a Minute host Brittany Luse got together to talk about why, when Lanez was guilty, did it always seem like Meg was on trial. It’s been a common and important refrain throughout the trial, especially in the toxic tub of endless misogynoir on social media. Luse, who, also reported from inside the courtroom, weighed in on what the verdict could mean for Black women going forward. To quote Carmen: “Love to Megan thee Stallion, now and forever.”

+ Collider says Generation Q Shane has changed for the better (For good? Like some kind of Elphaba?)

+ Please enjoy this first look at Lauren Ambrose as adult Van on Yellowjackets season two. You can also peep a Yellowjackets Yule log with season two Easter eggs.

+ Record-breaking LPGA lesbian golfer Kathy Whitworth has passed away at 83.

+ How WNBA super agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas served as an important conduit in efforts to free Brittney Griner.

+ The NYT has caught wind of the theory that Louisa May Alcott was trans.

+ Which reminds me of my favorite tweet of December. (Favorite non-cat tweet.)

you gotta hand it to greta gerwig for simply refusing to make films about regular-sized women pic.twitter.com/zKJMS8sZ4m — father john musty (@aljashamus) December 18, 2022

+ The Los Angeles Times has an inside look at that kiss scene between Jade and Kit on last week’s Willow. But they don’t know everything! They don’t know I’ve watched it eleventy times!

+ Jodie Foster is serving big lesbian energy in the first look at True Detective season four. ‘

+ I didn’t realize how much I needed representation until The Owl House.

+ The Witcher: Blood Origin star Francesca Mills confirms that Meldof is queer, and that she and Gwen were more than friends.

+ I love this! Lashana Lynch on discovering Miss Honey is a queer icon after signing on to play her in Matilda the Musical. That’s two queer icons she’s accidentally played now! The other one, of course, being Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.