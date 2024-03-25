Will “Euphoria” Season Three Ever Happen? Show’s Future Uncertain With Another Delay

It’s official. Euphoria season three is delayed once again.

During a recent press tour, Sydney Sweeney mentioned her next project was the third season of Euphoria. Could it really be happening? Well, turns out the answer is… no. Or, at least, not yet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming has been delayed and the cast is free to pursue other opportunities. This doesn’t mean it won’t happen eventually. In fact, in their statement HBO insists: “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season.” But it’s easy to view this delay as a step toward cancellation.

The pandemic already caused a big gap between season one and the much-maligned season two. And then the SAG and WGA strikes caused another delay between season two and season three. In the mean time, the show’s young cast blew up.

Zendaya was already a star, but between Dune and next month’s Challengers, that star only continues to rise. If Euphoria was her tool to convince the world she was a serious actress, Zendaya and her two Emmys have succeeded. She doesn’t need the show anymore. Nor do fellow stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi whose IMDb pages are growing at rapid rates. Even adult actor Colman Domingo has gone from respected in the industry to A-list Oscar nominee.

It’s not uncommon for actors on a hit show to became mega famous and still return to their starmaking role. But Euphoria‘s problems are not merely its cast’s schedules. Barbie Ferriera is already confirmed not to return after conflict with Sam Levinson. And, of course, the show was fundamentally altered by Angus Cloud’s tragic death.

And, on top of all that, Sam Levinson has faced much critique over his failed show The Idol and reports of poor working conditions on Euphoria. There’s a world with no pandemic and no strikes where Euphoria had a successful and complete four seasons before its actors got too busy and the reality of the working conditions were revealed. But that’s not the world we’re living in and in the real world it seems like maybe Euphoria has run its course.

Sometimes a show is meant to launch half a dozen careers and a makeup trend and then quietly end. And so the question is not only whether Euphoria season three will happen. We also have to ask: should it?