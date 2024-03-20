Pop Culture Fix: Lesbian Entertainment Ranked By Tank Tops and Kristen Stewart Without Pants

Kristen Stewart Making Pantsless Points, Love Lies Bleeding Core, Katy O’Brian and Kristen’s Hot Cover Story, Etc

Kristen Stewart has been hitting the red carpet and the press circuit largely without pants. From Kristen Stewart Uses Naked Dressing to Make a Point:

Ms. Stewart and her stylist, Tara Swennen, have taken the film’s carnality and covert politics and translated them for the promotional panopticon, forcing anybody watching to confront their own preconceptions about women’s bodies, their sexuality and exactly what empowerment means, while at the same time undermining the whole circus of branded celebrity dressing.

On TikTok, Blakely Thornton also posted about Kristen’s saritorial choices: “The fact that through simple use of wardrobe she continues to inform us and really society at large about what we do and do not need: do we need pants? No. Cashmere cable knit panties? Yes. Men? For Why! Lesbian? Hi.”

My girlfriend asked me if I thought Dylan ever got jealous of seeing Kristen Stewart hook up with Katy O’Brian in various photoshoots such as the Them Dot Us cover story / photoshoot that came out yesterday and I was like ok but what about *my jealousy* over a different website doing this incredibly hot photoshoot?! Anyhow, it’s a great story!

Here’s an excerpt from the Them Dot Us story regarding Happiest Season:

“The identity was beaten out of my goals there. I was getting so many studio executive notes about my hair and my clothes. I was like, ‘You did read the script. You did hire me. What are we doing here?’ It was fucking annoying. And it’s fine, because I guess there are ways that you need to shroud things for everyone to easily digest. And I’m down with that. And honestly, fucking hats off to Clea, because I don’t have the patience [to do] that.”

Vulture has some advice for those of us struggling to live in a world where we cannot watch Love Lies Bleeding over and over again by sharing a small list of where else you can check out lesbians in tank tops, as well as musing on the power of such imagery:

Has anyone ever been more powerful than a lesbian in a tank top? Love Lies Bleeding argues no. Between the bulging biceps of bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O’Brian) and the scrawny but hardworking arms of gym manager Lou (Kristen Stewart), Love Lies Bleeding places you in the perfect center of a lesbian arm fantasy in which one set of biceps could throw you across the room and the other can offer you a towel and a cigarette afterward.

Also, NPR did a segment called LGBTQ cinema is growing and ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ continues the trend — which features OUR VERY OWN DREW BURNETT GREGORY!

Finally, to wrap up today in Love Lies Bleeding news, Dazed Digital asks Is bodybuilding the new queer feminist act? and the answer is, “it’s complicated.”

Other Pop Culture Stories For Your Day:

+ Tig Notaro Still Isn’t Sure How She Got Here: Topics include where on earth we will ever be able to see her lesbian rom-com Am I Okay?

+ How the ’90s X-Men Cartoon Saved a Generation of Queer Kids: “It wasn’t until much later that I would come to understand the central, oft-discussed metaphor that underpins the X-Men’s entire existence beyond spandex; that they’re hated and feared simply for being different.”

+ Why Recycling Reality Show Stars Has Become So Popular These Days: “There’s An Authenticity To Them That’s Really Hard To Replicate”

+ Elliot Page Boards New Canvas VR Adaptation of Hugh Ryan’s ‘When Brooklyn Was Queer’

+ This looks nice: This Ranch Wedding in Santa Barbara Was All About Queer Cowboys, Casablanca, and Dazzling Florals

+ Megan Thee Stallion Reveals ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ Dates With GloRilla

+ And let’s close out today with some words from Niecy Nash-Betts:

Now if I’m honest, I never saw this life for myself. I was always an ally, but now I am a card-carrying member! And I often get asked the question “Niecy, what was it like for you, when you came out”? And I always say, “came out of where, baby”? I was never anywhere to come out of! I didn’t lived a sexually-repressed life. I mean, I loved boys, until I didn’t! I loved them until I encountered the most beautiful soul I’ve ever met.”