Pop Culture Fix: Cherelle and Brittney Griner Smooch on ESPN in Triumphant WNBA Return

Feature image photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It’s Monday and I made some extra coffee, you want some? Just let me know how you take it! I made you a Pop Culture Fix too!

+ Would you just look at these two cutie pies smooching after Brittney Griner’s first home game yesterday, after returning from her wrongful imprisonment in Russia. I love seeing lesbians doing affectionate things on ESPN! I’ll never get tired of it!

+ There were so many stars on-hand for BG’s return to the league Friday night in a game against the Sparks, including Billie Jean King!

+ Oh and Kamala Harris, nbd.

+ JUST CRY ALREADY!

+ Related: Brittney Griner is creating a new normal for herself and the WNBA. And also, from Mike Voepel over at ESPN: The sweetest look inside the way BG”s teammates are trying to help her return to normal. And this: ‘You’re not forgotten’: The letters that sustained Brittney Griner in prison.

+ Ginny and Georgia has been renewed for seasons three and four.

+ Okay this oral history of Top Chef over at The Hollywood Reporter is fascinating for real.

+ Brianna Hildebrand will be back for Deadpool 3.

+ What do you think of MovieWeb’s list of best bisexual TV characters ever? They had me at the giant feature image of Annalise Keating.

+ Nimona teaser? Don’t mind if I do!

+ Guerrilla Games on the future of Horizon, Burning Shores and that kiss.

+ Jodie Whittaker is leading a short film fund to support woman and nonbinary filmmakers.

+ Okay and also! What do you think of Buffy’s 20 best episodes, ranked by TV Line?

+ Auli’i Cravalho says she won’t star in the live-action Moana remake.

+ How the Disney villain disappeared.

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1606 articles for us.

2 Comments

  1. Legit cried when BG and Cherelle kissed. First because joy that they can, and second because it is ON MY TV while politicians are attacking us left and right. The layers of that moment while the announcers are like NBD, just Brittney kissing her wife post-game isn’t it beautiful. 😭

