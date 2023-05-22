It’s Monday and I made some extra coffee, you want some? Just let me know how you take it! I made you a Pop Culture Fix too!

+ Would you just look at these two cutie pies smooching after Brittney Griner’s first home game yesterday, after returning from her wrongful imprisonment in Russia. I love seeing lesbians doing affectionate things on ESPN! I’ll never get tired of it!

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, after her first home game back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/29XQfzR7Tj — espnW (@espnW) May 21, 2023

+ There were so many stars on-hand for BG’s return to the league Friday night in a game against the Sparks, including Billie Jean King!

+ Oh and Kamala Harris, nbd.

Vice President @KamalaHarris welcomes BG back ahead of the @PhoenixMercury’s first matchup of the season 🧡 #BGisBack pic.twitter.com/Eg70Ikx8dB — WNBA (@WNBA) May 20, 2023

+ JUST CRY ALREADY!

Brittney Griner was introduced before her first home game in 585 days. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/WWTgWmgBjm — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2023

+ Related: Brittney Griner is creating a new normal for herself and the WNBA. And also, from Mike Voepel over at ESPN: The sweetest look inside the way BG”s teammates are trying to help her return to normal. And this: ‘You’re not forgotten’: The letters that sustained Brittney Griner in prison.

+ Ginny and Georgia has been renewed for seasons three and four.

+ Okay this oral history of Top Chef over at The Hollywood Reporter is fascinating for real.

+ Brianna Hildebrand will be back for Deadpool 3.

+ What do you think of MovieWeb’s list of best bisexual TV characters ever? They had me at the giant feature image of Annalise Keating.

+ Nimona teaser? Don’t mind if I do!

+ Guerrilla Games on the future of Horizon, Burning Shores and that kiss.

+ Jodie Whittaker is leading a short film fund to support woman and nonbinary filmmakers.

+ Okay and also! What do you think of Buffy’s 20 best episodes, ranked by TV Line?

+ Auli’i Cravalho says she won’t star in the live-action Moana remake.

+ How the Disney villain disappeared.