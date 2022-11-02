Cate Blanchett Is Bewitching But Her Lesbian Symphony Movie Is Tár-ible

Before Ellen Degeneres’ spectacular fall from grace, she released a much-hyped Netflix comedy special in which she wondered, for an entire hour: Can I be your relatable daytime dancing buddy, even though I’m now richer than the devil? The answer, though she didn’t realize it at the time, was a resounding no. No, you can’t foster a culture of racism and harassment. No, you can’t bully and mock your employees and guests on live TV. No, you can’t send a solid gold baby carriage to Donald Trump. No, you can’t pal around with homophobic war criminal George W. Bush. No, you can’t do any of those rich people things and expect to still be held high in our esteem. No one was more shocked by that answer than Ellen herself, who never managed to release anything resembling a heartfelt apology.
In her new Oscar-buzzy film, Tár, Cate Blanchett plays fictional lesbian conductor and composer Lydia Tár — but she may as well be playing a cringing and canceled Ellen, or a hateful and canceled J.K. Rowling, or any number of baffled rich cis white women who are staring down accountability with a scowl and a: “But… but… but… I, too, have been a victim! And I have made a lot of art you love!”
Tár introduces us to its protagonist with a Wikiepdia entry and then an interview with real life New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik, in which he lists her accomplishments with an almost comical flourish. What you need to know is that in the world of the ultra-wealthy — the people who attend the opera and the symphony on the regular, fly around in private jets, and pronounce “croissant” like “kruh-swaaan” — Lydia Tár is a legend. A maestro. She’s an EGOT! Every coat and suit and shirt she wears looks like it was tailored at god’s own personal atelier! When she speaks, or walks on stage, or even just flicks her conductor’s baton, everyone shuts up and listens! And when we meet Lydia, her star is still on the rise — until she receives an anonymous copy of a Vita Sackville-West book, which she rips to shreds, a metaphor for the unraveling that’s about to take place in her own life.
Because esteemed married lesbian Lydia Tár is also a hush-hush lesbian predator who has been seducing young women who’ve wanted a place in her orchestras for years and years. She uses her power and influence and position to get them into bed, and if anyone questions her tactics, she scoffs and points out that she looks like Cate Blanchett; what lesbian wouldn’t willingly hop right into her sheets? And anyway, she’s a woman. A lesbian woman. She has faced endless sexism and homophobia in her life and career. How can she be a predator? Todd Field, who came out of a near 20-year directorial silence to make this movie for some reason, seems to agree with Lydia’s argument. Over the course of the film, other momentos from Lydia’s past keep popping up, and she begins hearing things, bolting awake from terrible nightmares, hallucinating, paranoia upon paranoia. Is that tick-tick-tick a metronome? A clock? A bomb? All three?
The main problem with Tár isn’t that it’s messy-weird in some places and stock footage pedestrian in others, or that it paints us peasants as hopeless cretins, or even that it wants to splash around in the #MeToo conversation without committing to getting wet; it’s that Field views identity politics as a zero-sum game that seeks to destroy true art. He seems to think he’s asking big questions about who is really a victim, and who is really a bad guy, and whether or not auteur theory holds here in this brave new world — but it’s way too reductive for all that. The same conducting student who says they can’t take Bach seriously because he was a misogynist also identifies, out loud, as “a BIPOC pangender person.” Fields is intent on mocking any real critics of his or Lydia’s opinion on artistic geniuses. He even refuses to bring them into focus, literally. Their faces are blurred; we can’t tell if Lydia is remembering misdeeds or tripping over her own fears; and we never see the perspective of the women Lydia has seduced and discarded. Tár is rooted firmly in Lydia’s perspective, intent on preserving her legacy above all else.
Look, if you want Cate Blanchett to punch you in the face and run over you with her bicycle, that’s absolutely fine — but revisiting Carol or even Ocean’s 8 is a better way to live out that fantasy.
Thank you for this review! I have such mixed feelings after seeing this movie last night. I really enjoyed the cinematography and found the colors and atmosphere really beautiful. I found Cate compelling as always. I found the classroom scene where she basically spews ~ separate the artist from the art ~ BS to be super cringy and too on the nose. It felt like lazy development imo. I enjoyed other things, though; the young cellist, the assistant’s revenge, the attack on the other conductor at the end. I found the relationship with her daughter surprisingly touching, especially when she threatens the other student. I thought the wife’s role was quite well done, especially when we could see her seeing the way Cate was flirting with the cellist, etc.
The last 20 or so minutes sort of blew my mind and I can’t tell if I enjoyed it or not. I’m torn between reading the ending (where she’s conducting for a fandom basically) as the result of her fall from grace, implying that everything caught up with her and that’s the only sort of work she can get, or if that’s the sort of work she always did and would do, because outside of the Elites, a fandom movie special is precisely the way most of us actually interact with this sort of music. I also chewed on whether her fall from grace is meant to be tied to her attacking that guy at the podium or the fallout from her grooming etc that we don’t see handled on the screen.
TLDR thank you for this review! so much to chew on with this movie.
I’m at work on a deadline and tragically don’t have time to type out all my thoughts (and honestly I shouldn’t inflict them on this comment section anyway lol), but I am kind of, in good faith, baffled by this perspective (I’ve seen someone else say something similar on Letterboxd).
Specifically this: “Tár is rooted firmly in Lydia’s perspective, intent on preserving her legacy above all else.”? isn’t it literally about the destruction of her legacy? by the end of the movie **spoilers** she has entirely lost her reputation, her adoring fans, her position, any stable employment, the wealth and prestige that is clearly so important to her, even the opportunity to participate in the kind of classical music that was so essential to her. it’s the chance to see what we do rarely do: a sexual predator get a righteous comeuppance! and in the process, a vicious critique of all the people who enabled and encouraged her, being complicit in the tradition of classical music and it’s genius worship.
I think the Juilliard scene could have been written better and more carefully, but I definitely don’t think what she says in it is meant to be the true message of the film— I think Fields was giving a caricature so that people who felt seduced or affirmed by that scene are put entirely on their heels by the end: “This person you were sympathizing with is actually the super fucking bad guy.”
to be fair I am not neutral, I thought this was the best movie I’ve seen in literally years, and it hit me in a very particular way as an academic in a field that similarly reveres ~GeNIuS~, so maybe I’m being too generous, but I fucking loved it. and regardless, thank you for the chance to dish my (even in disagreement!) thoughts on the topic in such a great queer venue.
Thank you for the review! You write the tough themes in the text with brilliance and grace. I mean it’s wonderful how clear you make that there are no buts for sexism and chauvinism really.
i’m still not sure if i liked this movie or not because i was like, this movie is SO LONG but also, this movie has captivated my attention? and i’ve never felt attracted to cate blanchett before this film???
the one thing that annoyed me, besides that they wanted to tell this story this way so badly that they acted like a julliard classical music student would be this far in his education without ever having studied bach or any of the classics, is that stupid viral video! like did nobody consult with actual youths on this? it read so clearly as a manipulated edit, anybody on tiktok would’ve been like “this is a manip” from a million miles away. plus it didn’t need that edit to pack the punch it did, what she said in actuality was enough to get her on the wrong side of social media.