Can You Survive This Horror Movie?

Hello, I watched all the Halloween movies (except Rob Zombie’s Halloween II) for the first time this year. I’ve been on a horror movie kick lately, and what I’ve been noticing is, yes black people would not put up with a lot of foolishness, but there’s something to be said for autistics too. This is our genre, y’all! Neurotypical norms are ignored if you want to live! Small talk will not save you! You’ve got to think of off the wall (compared to neurotypicals) shit to survive! This is where we shine! Now this is going to have a mix of autism and regular black people watching a horror movie and not putting up with that shit — I can’t tell you which is which cause surprise! That’s what intersectional identities means: They bleed into one another, and there’s no clear cut delineation where one starts and the other ends, because they inform each other. Let us proceed.

Horror movies are great because odds are they aren’t gonna bombard you with a lot of information. What you see is what you get, and if they *do* offer background information, it’s gonna be in ways they don’t give you in real life. Like, we’re gonna have a sit down, we’re gonna have flashbacks that make sense. Do you know what neurotypicals do? Give you clues like we’re fucking gumshoes out here. Do you know what these movies do? They show you what’s up; they tell you the necessary info so you don’t get chopped and screwed!

Would you like to play a game?