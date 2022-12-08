Also.Also.Also: First Footage of Brittney Griner Leaving Russia Shows Her Safe, Whole, and Smiling

By

I’M BAAAAAAACK. And what a day: Brittney Griner was freed from Russia, the Respect for Marriage Act is going to Biden’s desk to be signed into law, and… is this what good news feels like? Do any of us remember?

Queer as in F*ck You

You’ve probably heard by now that after 294 days — longer than is imaginable for any of us —  Brittney Griner is finally coming home. I have watched this footage, released from Russian state television, of Brittney Griner getting on a plane and leaving Russia no less than five times now, from five different edited clips. And in each one she is safe, her body is whole, and when they tell her she’s going to the U.S. — she allows herself the slightest smile. And today, that is enough. It is the whole world.

Welcome home, BG. I am glad that you are safe. You are so loved. Please know that you are loved.

I already mentioned this but the Respect for Marriage Act has been passed in the House of Representatives and the next stop is Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

This is a hard read, so please take care of yourselves. I Was Sexually Assaulted When I Was 16. Penguin Random House Canada Published a Memoir by One of My Assailants Claiming It Was Consensual.

Ro would like you to know about this new trans-affirming Spanish J&B commercial.

Saw This, Thought of You

The Beauty and Freedom of Black Punks

From former Autostraddler Managing Editor Yvonne Marquez in The Guardian, Why Knowing Your Neighbors Could Save You in the Next Climate Disaster. “Across the US, communities are relying on mutual aid as a safeguard against extreme weather.”

Romance Novels About AFLW, the Housing Crisis and Teaching? Turns Out They’re More Popular Than Ever. “There’s a tight-knit group of authors forging a new path through publishing by writing for a loyal audience – and being paid for each page being turned.”

BuzzFeed Announces 12% Reduction Of Workforce

And related to that, New York Times Journalists, Other Workers on 24-Hour Strike. Remember kids, no Wordle! Friends don’t let friends cross picket lines! (You can follow the strike along here and here)

Political Snacks

Former President Donald Trump’s Company Is Found Guilty of Criminal Tax Fraud

The Court Case That Could Legalize the Next Coup. “If the Supreme Court reaches the wrong decision in Moore v. Harper, it could legitimize a dangerous new theory of who decides how elections work.”

And One More Thing

If you’d like a cherry on top of the joy that is today, please enjoy this clip of Amber Riley deep laughing as she tries to hold it together re: Lea Michele’s noted racism

*shrieks in Black professionalism*

Carmen Phillips

Carmen is Autostraddle's Editor-in-Chief and a Black Puerto Rican femme/inist writer. She claims many past homes, but left the largest parts of her heart in Detroit, Brooklyn, and Buffalo, NY. There were several years in her early 20s when she earnestly slept with a copy of James Baldwin’s “Fire Next Time” under her pillow. You can find her on twitter, @carmencitaloves.

Carmen has written 516 articles for us.

5 Comments

  3. I have been crying tears of joy on and off since about 6am. I’m not a religious person, nor am I someone who prays, but today, I finally understood a little bit of the feeling that makes religious people say “God is SO GOOD”.

    I’m so happy Relle and BG will be reunited soon, if they haven’t been already. That’s the love story that will keep me going.

    Reply to This Comment

