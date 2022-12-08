I’M BAAAAAAACK. And what a day: Brittney Griner was freed from Russia, the Respect for Marriage Act is going to Biden’s desk to be signed into law, and… is this what good news feels like? Do any of us remember?

Queer as in F*ck You

You’ve probably heard by now that after 294 days — longer than is imaginable for any of us — Brittney Griner is finally coming home. I have watched this footage, released from Russian state television, of Brittney Griner getting on a plane and leaving Russia no less than five times now, from five different edited clips. And in each one she is safe, her body is whole, and when they tell her she’s going to the U.S. — she allows herself the slightest smile. And today, that is enough. It is the whole world.

Welcome home, BG. I am glad that you are safe. You are so loved. Please know that you are loved.

BREAKING: #BNNUS Reports The first footage of Brittney Griner (@brittneygriner) getting prisoner swapped for Viktor Bout and leaving on her plane. pic.twitter.com/6NM2Hfe64I — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 8, 2022

I already mentioned this but the Respect for Marriage Act has been passed in the House of Representatives and the next stop is Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

This is a hard read, so please take care of yourselves. I Was Sexually Assaulted When I Was 16. Penguin Random House Canada Published a Memoir by One of My Assailants Claiming It Was Consensual.

Ro would like you to know about this new trans-affirming Spanish J&B commercial.

Saw This, Thought of You

The Beauty and Freedom of Black Punks

From former Autostraddler Managing Editor Yvonne Marquez in The Guardian, Why Knowing Your Neighbors Could Save You in the Next Climate Disaster. “Across the US, communities are relying on mutual aid as a safeguard against extreme weather.”

Romance Novels About AFLW, the Housing Crisis and Teaching? Turns Out They’re More Popular Than Ever. “There’s a tight-knit group of authors forging a new path through publishing by writing for a loyal audience – and being paid for each page being turned.”

BuzzFeed Announces 12% Reduction Of Workforce

And related to that, New York Times Journalists, Other Workers on 24-Hour Strike. Remember kids, no Wordle! Friends don’t let friends cross picket lines! (You can follow the strike along here and here)

Political Snacks

Former President Donald Trump’s Company Is Found Guilty of Criminal Tax Fraud

The Court Case That Could Legalize the Next Coup. “If the Supreme Court reaches the wrong decision in Moore v. Harper, it could legitimize a dangerous new theory of who decides how elections work.”

And One More Thing

If you’d like a cherry on top of the joy that is today, please enjoy this clip of Amber Riley deep laughing as she tries to hold it together re: Lea Michele’s noted racism

*shrieks in Black professionalism*