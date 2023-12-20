Queer Supergroup Boygenius Covers Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” And It’s Swoonworthy

If your timeline is anything like my timeline, it is full of boygenius. I don’t even listen to them that often (though I do enjoy them when I do), but I have seen performances from various concerts and interviews, and I feel intimately familiar with their personality quirks, because no matter which social media app I open, my friends are joyously sharing clips and videos, and I can’t help but be charmed by them.

In case your algorithm isn’t as generous with boygenius clips as mine, a quick recap: boygenius is an indie/folk rock supergroup made up of solo artists, all of whom are under the big beautiful rainbow LGBTQ+ umbrella: Julien Baker identifies as a lesbian, Phoebe Bridgers as bisexual, and Lucy Dacus as queer or pansexual.

Whether or not you care for their music, it’s hard to deny that they’re blowing up, and since they are unapologetically queer, it’s really nice to see. Even though we’re no longer at the point where coming out will necessarily tank someone’s career automatically, it’s still a risk; Billie Eilish lost thousands of followers when she started speaking more publicly about being queer. So even though it seems to come so naturally to them, it’s no small thing, in my opinion.

This week, boygenius covered Shania Twain’s You’re Still The One, and Shania herself approves, as do, it seems, all the sad gays on my timeline. If you’re subscribed to Rolling Stone you could read even more than I can about it.

Watch these charmers put their own spin on the country classic here:

And in case you were curious, the country queen herself tweeted her reaction, saying it’s “so fucking cool” complete with an emoji whose eyes are filled with happy tears.

While it’s unclear if boygenius will be making another album together in the near future, I think its safe to say that these three aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

More Queer News for Your Noggin

+ Sarah Paulson is “vicious and dynamic” in “Appropriate” on Broadway

+ Kesha is officially free of Dr. Luke, legally, and is going her own way

+ Season 6 will be the last for What We Do In the Shadows, the comedy with coffins full of pansexual vamps

+ The bad news: A cop went into a Massachusetts school looking for the book Gender Queer (ACAB)

+ The good news: A school in Maine voted to keep the book Gender Queer in its library despite one (1) parent’s protest

+ A drag-themed revenge thriller is on its way (beware this review is pretty spoilery)

+ We might get to see the queer Joker parody movie after all

+ Trixie Mattell will return as host of recap show The Pit Stop

+ Listen up, sports fans: Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are hosting an NBA alt-cast on Christmas