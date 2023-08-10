The heat index in central Florida is off the charts today. Stay safe and cool wherever you are.

Queer as in F*ck You

Billy Porter Says He’s Selling His House Because of the Hollywood Strikes. As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue, folks are feeling the financial impact — including huge stars like Billy Porter, who is selling his house as a result. “I have to sell my house,” Billy Porter said. “Yeah! Because we’re on strike. And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back. The life of an artist, until you make fuck-you money — which I haven’t made yet — is still check-to-check.” He continued: “So to the person who said, ‘We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments’ — you’ve already starved me out.” Porter almost has an EGOT (he’s only missing the Oscar), but the business of acting is so precarious that even he is significantly impacted by the financial constraints of the industry. FAIR CONTRACTS NOW.

Trans Subtext Can Be Powerful. Trans Characters Are Even Better. This is written by Charlie Jane Anders, who we interviewed about trans speculative fiction last year!

The Red Cross Says Its New Blood Donor Policy Is More LGBTQ+ Inclusive. Is It?

‘It’s Magical’: Queer Country Line Dancing Makes a Comeback in San Francisco.

Look Back to Look Forward with These 8 Queer Historical Comics.

School is almost back in session in Florida, and here’s what LGBTQ+ students are facing: Florida Schools Try to Adapt to New Rules on Gender, Bathrooms and Pronouns.

Saw This, Thought of You

At Least 36 Killed in Maui Wildfires: Hawaii Live Updates.

The wildfires in Maui are devastating and heartbreaking. Learn more about efforts to raise funds and mutual aid to support Maui in the Instagram posts below. A spreadsheet of mutual aid resources has also been compiled and is a living document being updated periodically.

And for more info on the conditions and contexts fueling these fires: What’s Driving Maui’s Devastating Fires, and How Climate Change Is Fueling Those Conditions.

More news from around the world:

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting.

Britain’s Hot New Import From America: The Climate Culture Wars.

Climate change. Impacts. Everything!!!!!!! Extreme Heat Could Impact the Effectiveness of Birth Control and Pregnancy Tests.

109-Year-Old Tulsa Massacre Survivor Becomes Oldest Woman in the World to Release a Memoir.

Political Snacks

How Blue States Are Fighting for Voting Rights When Washington Doesn’t.

How Ohio Voters Defeated an Effort to Thwart Abortion Rights.

On the topic of abortion, I’ve been really interested in reading things about art and literature as it pertains to ongoing attacks on abortion rights and reproductive justice, like: Writing Characters in a World After the Repeal of Roe v. Wade.

One More Thing

Poem time!