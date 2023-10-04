Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I find all the best queer celebrity IG content and put it here, for your pleasure!

In possibly the largest breaking news of my life, STACY AND CLINTON have reunited!!!!!!! No longer is the world of my youth torn asunder, Stacy and Clinton are friends again!!! Also they are…touring Hyatt Hotels…so, uh, if that’s your thing, get tickets? But mostly: my first parasocial relationship has healed!!!

Maybe it is just a huge day for iconic collabs? Who wouldn’t want to listen to Janelle and Keke kiki? Wow, gorgeous word play there, go me!

My favorite part about these rather chill images — which is not to say they aren’t lovely— is the commenter who wrote “God I love queer people.” I mean, hard same! It is just funny to see it on what is simply an image a stunning person by the water.

Would that we could all spend our time traveling through with this crew!

I’m sorry, Tig has TWO podcasts?? No, that is simply too many! We cannot allow this, we have to stop celebs behind the mic! Keke is excluded from this mandate.

As an avowed Coatsexual™, I am obsessed with this coat. Also—anyone else gagged by seeing Al Gore and Christina Aguilera tagged in the same post?

UMMMM stunning?????

Okay this little duo I did not have on my vision board for the end of the year but! I am thrilled to see it!

Happy belated Trace — simply incredible at any age!

Been a minute since Lena hit us with a stud thirst trap! What a gift!

Again I must say: Moms love made up holidays to celebrate their family! This is a very cute photo, while my own mother used an oddly cropped version of my iPhone contact photo (???) for National Daughter’s Day. We’ll always have next year!

I mean: It’s the caption for me!