Also.Also.Also: Everything You Need To Know Heading Into Banned Books Week

By

feature image photo by Daniel Boczarski / Stringer via Getty Images

This is a books-heavy iteration of this column, so I wanted to share I just started reading Family Meal by Bryan Washington and quite literally cannot put it down!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Comes out October 10, and you can preorder it now 📣

Queer as in F*ck You

Banned Books Week starts in a few days, so let’s look at some recent news stories and features about LGBTQ book bans, censorship, etc. from the past week.

Here are news stories about the people and movements leading the nation’s increasing book bans:

And here are the news stories and features about resistance and who’s fighting the bans:

Unrelated to books, but here’s a small yet cool thing happening in Florida: Gainesville, Florida Is Giving Trans Punk Legend Laura Jane Grace a Key to the City.

And let’s delve into some queer history as well: One Magazine Secretly Built Community in the ’50s. Now It’s Celebrated in L.A.’s Queer History Festival.

Saw This, Thought of You

Hot Strike Summer is now officially Fair Wage Fight Fall: What’s at Stake in the UAW Strike.

Political Snacks

The GOP Debate Was a Sorry Spectacle.

One More Thing

It’s soup season.

