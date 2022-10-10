A happy Monday to you, my friends! I’d love to stay and talk, but I guess Madonna came out on TikTok, so I gotta go write it up. Didn’t have THAT Mad Lib on my lesbian BINGO card today, but am happy for it anyway. Anyhoodle, here’s your Pop Culture Fix.

+ Here’s the first trailer for White Lotus‘ second season. This year we’re in Sicily with Aubrey Plaza and a whole bunch of people she hates, maybe even her husband? (What I mean is she is there with him and maybe she hates him. Probably.) I don’t know about you, but I am getting serious man murdery vibes from her the whole time. Like maybe she’s gonna push her husband off that cliff? Or her husband’s new terrible friends? Her character’s name is Harper Spiller, and if that isn’t just classic femme fatale. The main thing is: she stays on brand dressed like Marceline the Vampire Queen the entire time. Jennifer Coolidge is back, of course. Eagle-eyed queer viewers will also spot Meghann Fahy aka Sutton Brady from The Bold Type.

+ JoJo Siwa’s gay awakening story begins with Demi Lovato.

+ Oh well this surely won’t go wrong: The new season of American Horror Story features a threatening figure stalking the NYC queer club scene.

+ Missy Higgins talks bisexuality and dating her first girlfriend on tour.

+ AMC’s Interview with the Vampire surpasses the 1994 film in all the queer ways.

+ Apple put the trans rights-focused season premiere of The Problem With Jon Stewart online for free.

+ She-Hulk gets very real about the rage-inducing horror of revenge porn.

+ The new Gundam show is here, queer, and we’re already used to it.

+ Tennis star Nadia Podoroska comes out, announces she’s dating fellow WTA player Guillermina Naya.

+ Okayokayokay! Ay NYCC the Critical Role team announced another season of The Legend of Vox Machina.

From soaring victory to bitter defeat. How quickly the tables turn for our protectors of the realm. #TheLegendofVoxMachina #tlovm @CriticalRole pic.twitter.com/zzNleZCX7D — FanologyPV (@FANologyPV) October 7, 2022

+ New Star Trek: Picard trailer!!! (Plus a first look at Discovery’s fifth season.)