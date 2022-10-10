Pop Culture Fix: Is Aubrey Plaza Plotting Man-Murder in This “White Lotus” Trailer?

By

A happy Monday to you, my friends! I’d love to stay and talk, but I guess Madonna came out on TikTok, so I gotta go write it up. Didn’t have THAT Mad Lib on my lesbian BINGO card today, but am happy for it anyway. Anyhoodle, here’s your Pop Culture Fix.

+ Here’s the first trailer for White Lotus‘ second season. This year we’re in Sicily with Aubrey Plaza and a whole bunch of people she hates, maybe even her husband? (What I mean is she is there with him and maybe she hates him. Probably.) I don’t know about you, but I am getting serious man murdery vibes from her the whole time. Like maybe she’s gonna push her husband off that cliff? Or her husband’s new terrible friends? Her character’s name is Harper Spiller, and if that isn’t just classic femme fatale. The main thing is: she stays on brand dressed like Marceline the Vampire Queen the entire time. Jennifer Coolidge is back, of course. Eagle-eyed queer viewers will also spot Meghann Fahy aka Sutton Brady from The Bold Type

+ JoJo Siwa’s gay awakening story begins with Demi Lovato.

+ Oh well this surely won’t go wrong: The new season of American Horror Story features a threatening figure stalking the NYC queer club scene.

+ Missy Higgins talks bisexuality and dating her first girlfriend on tour.

+ AMC’s Interview with the Vampire surpasses the 1994 film in all the queer ways.

+ Apple put the trans rights-focused season premiere of The Problem With Jon Stewart online for free.

+ She-Hulk gets very real about the rage-inducing horror of revenge porn.

+ The new Gundam show is here, queer, and we’re already used to it.

+ Tennis star Nadia Podoroska comes out, announces she’s dating fellow WTA player Guillermina Naya.

+ Okayokayokay! Ay NYCC the Critical Role team announced another season of The Legend of Vox Machina.

+ New Star Trek: Picard trailer!!! (Plus a first look at Discovery’s fifth season.)

Before you go! Did you like what you just read? We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site. Will you be one of the people who do? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

Heather has written 1452 articles for us.

1 Comment

  1. saw the Jon Stewart clip- not really impressed by it personally but suppose it will do well with the general public and that’ not a bad thing

    too much focus on trans kids are ok cuz doctors/literature/science say so and not enough like… it’s cool to be trans even if doctors disagree!

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!