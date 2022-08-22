Ding-dong! Here’s your Monday Pop Culture Fix, delivered pipin’ hot to your front door!

+ Aubrey Plaza must be feeling that A League of Their Own mania too. She was on Celebrity Sluggers last week. If I could offer just one bit of feedback: Lay off the high ones, Plaza! And speaking of your 2021 Holigay Heartthrob, her Happiest Season “jilted romance” led to Alison Brie being cast in her latest film, Spin Me Round. Writer-director Jeff Baena told IndieWired: “I know, especially after Happiest Season when people were vying for Aubrey and Kristen Stewart’s character to be together, that was definitely in our minds when we were writing this because Alison was also in that movie.” Sit tight, a review is on the way!

+ The best LGBTQ+ anime.

+ Lee Rodriguez on Never Have I Ever and what makes Fabiola a queer icon.

+ How the wild queer history of 1940s Moose Jaw inspired Kelly McCormack in A League of Their Own.

+ 12 films that chart the history of new queer cinema.

+ The jagged life of Anne Heche.

+ Big thanks to the Autostraddle A+ member who hit up our A+ Inbox to let us know queer contestant Barclay Stockett is back on American Ninja Warrior.

+ Hayley Kiyoko says every young role was foreshadowing her future self.

+ Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on Disney+ on September 8th.

+ Drew interviewed Anaïs in Love director Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet.

+ Sue Bird becomes oldest player to record a WNBA playoff double-double.

+ Executive producer and director Jamie Babbit discusses how A League of Their Own supports a large cast and a version of this story that’s full of queer joy.

+ Teaching a Robot to Love is a new sci-fi musical about change, friendship, queer love, and what it means to be a person.

+ And finally: A League of Their Own is a home run with queer viewers, featuring special guest Riese Bernard!