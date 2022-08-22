Sometimes love is just around the corner, and in order to find it, you have to dress the part.

I’m not a fan of rom-coms unless they are a little gay. I usually find them too cheesy, but in recent years, I’ve watched a few that are actually good. Still a little cheesy, but also funny and endearing.

When I think of the lead in a lesbian rom-com, she’s well-dressed, a little edgy, lots of black but also some quirky detail like glasses or earrings that look like a face. This lead is simultaneously looking for love and afraid of it. She’s been burned before and knows it’s possible to be burned again, so she guards her heart.

This lead is sexy, vibrant, maybe a little clumsy, and heartwarming. If you don’t fall in love with her, you definitely want to be her.

Here are five outfits that will make you look like her; the rest is up to you!

An outfit for walking around the local bookstore, perusing the poetry section and waiting for a poet to take your breath away

An outfit for the first coffee date you go on where you stay until the shop closes

An outfit for getting caught in the rain and realizing you’re in love

An outfit for when you find out she’s lied to you about something important and you’re crying on your couch

An outfit for your inevitable reunion where you kiss in front of your friends and they all cheer