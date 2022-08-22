We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Five Outfits for Being the Main Character in a Lesbian Romantic Comedy

By

Sometimes love is just around the corner, and in order to find it, you have to dress the part. 

I’m not a fan of rom-coms unless they are a little gay. I usually find them too cheesy, but in recent years, I’ve watched a few that are actually good. Still a little cheesy, but also funny and endearing. 

When I think of the lead in a lesbian rom-com, she’s well-dressed, a little edgy, lots of black but also some quirky detail like glasses or earrings that look like a face. This lead is simultaneously looking for love and afraid of it. She’s been burned before and knows it’s possible to be burned again, so she guards her heart. 

This lead is sexy, vibrant, maybe a little clumsy, and heartwarming. If you don’t fall in love with her, you definitely want to be her.

Here are five outfits that will make you look like her; the rest is up to you!

An outfit for walking around the local bookstore, perusing the poetry section and waiting for a poet to take your breath away

Photo 1: A white and black colorblocked turtleneck. Photo 2: Red straight-legged pants. Photo 3: Yellow heeled loafers.
1. Colorblock Turtleneck ($70)
2. Red Cigarette Pants ($72)
3. Yellow Loafers ($259)

An outfit for the first coffee date you go on where you stay until the shop closes

Photo 1: A red short sleeved dress with a cinched waist. Photo 2: Tan and white colorblocked strappy sandals.
1. Red Dress ($186)
2. Leather Sandals ($145)

An outfit for getting caught in the rain and realizing you’re in love

Photo 1: A floral maxi dress. Photo 2: A black leather jacket. Photo 3: a pale pink clutch.
1. Floral Dress ($248)
2. Leather Jacket ($150)
3. Vegan Clutch ($235)

An outfit for when you find out she’s lied to you about something important and you’re crying on your couch

Photo 1: A pink graphic tee. Photo 2: Black sweatpants.
1. Pink T-Shirt ($32)
2. Black Sweatpants ($35)

An outfit for your inevitable reunion where you kiss in front of your friends and they all cheer

Photo 1: A cream cropped cardigan. Photo 2: A long flowy skirt in coral. Photo 3: Tan and white ballet flats.
1. Cardigan ($120)
2. Pleated Skirt ($98)
3. Ballet Flats ($155)
Before you go! Did you like what you just read? We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site. Will you be one of the people who do? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+
Related:

danijanae

Dani Janae is a poet and writer based out of Pittsburgh, PA. When she's not writing love poems for unavailable women, she's watching horror movies, hanging with her tarantula, and eating figs. Follow Dani Janae on Twitter and on Instagram.

Dani has written 109 articles for us.

5 Comments

  1. damn i dressed like #5 every day this summer and yet experienced a distinct and disappointing lack of inevitable reunions with former love interests while our friends cheered and we kissed.

    still recommend a linen version of the look for “it’s so hot and so humid i can’t have any fabric touch me” vibes though

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!