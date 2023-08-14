+ The cast of Parks and Recreation came together in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which I heard about on Friday because I saw a bunch of tweets with Aubrey Plaza leading a lil horse around and then realized it was THEE Lil Sebastian! On her strike sign, Aubrey wrote: ““Ann Perkins works for the AMPTP,” which is so many levels of funny to me. Still sending you all our love and support, writers and actors! Solidarity! (You’re 5,000 candles in the wind, Lil Seb!)

Aubrey brought Lil Sebastian to the strike, those companies are DONE for pic.twitter.com/gIV6ko9Tbt — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) August 11, 2023

+ The Fall of the House of Usher, Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix Horrorfest, will release on on October 12th.

+ Jodi Balfour will not be returning to For All Mankind, so WHAT’S THE POINT of watching anymore!

+ 90 Day Fiancé’ casting director on recruiting the spinoff’s first transgender woman and Deaf person.

+ Idina Menzel says playing Lea Michele’s mom wasn’t great for her ego.

+ Can’t wait to hear your thoughts on AV Club’s best AND worst vampire movies.

+ Two LGBTQ films were slapped with R and NC-17 ratings. Critics say queer sex scenes are treated differently.

+ Why Emma Seligman decided to make a movie about a queer fight club.

+ Billboard’s queer jams of the week includes new music from Tove Lo, Chappell Roan, G Flip, and more.

+ Heartstopper’s Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown are on the cover of Attitude magazine this month.

+ Related: Heartstopper creator on expanding the comic for the show, including season 3.

+ Archie Comics’ first trans character makes her solo debut.

+ My grandkids introduced me to Bluey. It’s so good I watch it on my own.