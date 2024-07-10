No Filter: Ashlyn Harris Posts Steamy Kissing Pics for Sophia Bush’s Birthday

feature image photo of Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush via Ashlyn’s Instagram

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I provide you queer celebrity content from IG!

Well this look is a slay and a half!!!

Oh what, like I am not going to be charmed by this CW teen romance show energy??

Do I need a nose ring? I’m starting to think yes, and this is compelling evidence…

Okay, so is everyone having a movie-level charming summer?

This is sweet, and I like to see that!!

Well this just rocks hard, is the thing!

Please let them include pockets, I beg!

There is absolutely nothing less surprising than Chrishell being a Cancer tbh!

Not many people can make branded spon con for suitcases weird….but Godbless Meg!

Do be sure to scroll all the way to the second kiss image in here, for it is…intimate!

Kate getting tattoos on a living room floor? Likely place for her to be!

Love this look and love poppers!

I saw these images and I was like “well I could go hiking with Kehlani!” Reader: no I cannot! She is just hot, and I am a simp!

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 292 articles for us.

