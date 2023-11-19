Ashlyn Harris Says She Didn’t Cheat on Ali Krieger

The weeks following the announcement of Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris’s divorce were a whirlwind, and many emotions were experienced throughout the community as we processed the news that Ashlyn was dating Sophia Bush and then that Ali was in her Lemonade era and then Ali won the NWSL championship and it was all just a lot! It was also a lot for aforementioned Ashlyn Harris.

After a few days of obtuse instagram stories featuring suggestive but also confounding quotes like, “shade coming from a tree bearing no fruit could never phase me. Carry on,” Ashlyn Harris has released a statement in the form of an instagram story consisting of several paragraphs of differing lengths, spread across a series of slides. In the statements, she discusses the pain of ending her 13-year relationship with Ali Krieger, her desire to be a good Mom, and how it’s felt to be the subject of such intense hatred on the internet.

In early November, DeuxMoi had claimed, via an unnamed anonymous source, that Sophia Bush had pursued Ashlyn for a year while she was still married to Ali Krieger and that Ali had evidence of their affair and had allegedly ended friendships with people who’d known about the infidelity. If true, this would be so very lesbian of them, but also this entire story could’ve been made up entirely! Because this is the internet, where people can tell whatever stories they want abut whomever they want without any type of actual fact-checking and people will believe those stories. Maybe it was true, maybe it wasn’t, who amongst us is a wizard.

In conclusion, breakups are messy, aren’t they? Messy and heartbreaking and confusing and often within those breakups people do bad things, maybe the worst things, and all the hurt and confusion and pressure gets mixed up and blows up. None of those details can be understood out of context by anybody besides the people involved, really, or at the very least by the people who actually know them. Maybe Ashlyn is all the terrible things people have said about her and maybe she isn’t, maybe she did those things, maybe she didn’t, maybe it’s vibes. At the end of the day, we are all but dust in the wind, swirling around and around like tiny firecrackers, wondering what we’ll have for dinner and wishing it wasn’t getting dark so early and laughing at jokes on the internet. Goodnight, moon!