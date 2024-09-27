It Appears Actors Maisy Stella and Bella Ramsey Have Confirmed Their Very Cute Relationship

Rumors of Bella Ramsey’s relationship with actor Maisy Stella have apparently been whirling about in the universe for some time now — according to US Weekly, this Whirling is the result of fans “noticing comments on their respective social media accounts that appeared to be flirtatious.” This week that whirling may have finally reached its resting point, as the relationship was seemingly confirmed via an affectionate instagram story set in honor of Ramsey’s 21st birthday.

Stella posted these cute photos on Wednesday, September 24th, along with the endorsement: “Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable.” This was actually really important to me personally because my birthday is September 23rd, so if she posted this on September 24th…. we almost have the same birthday except that I was born several centuries before Bella, who is still young and full of life and hope.

Other photos in the instagram post included Stella and Ramsey hugging each other as Stella kissed Ramsey on the cheek.

US Weekly cites the following examples of affectionate instagram comments exchanged between Bella Ramsey’s instagram and Maisy Stella’s instagram:

Ramsey wrote “Oh yeaaah” + wounded heart emoji on Stella’s post about the My Old Ass Sundance premiere.

Ramsey wrote “Oh, how you shiiiiiine” on Stella’s post about her September 18th Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance

Stella wrote “sweet” on a post from Bella about trans rights

Stella wrote “Oooooooooh my” on Ramsey’s post about the Last of Us Season 2 trailer.

There are plenty more where that came from, like Bella saying “ooowwww you are perfect” on a photo dump and “you are everything” on a post from an event sponsored by Variety.

Bella Ramsey is one of our favorite humans who had a breakout role on Game Of Thrones. They currently star as queer character Ellie in Max’s The Last of Us. They came out as nonbinary in January of 2023. In a June 2023 British Vogue interview, speaking of their sexuality, they said, “you never fully know who you are, it’s ever-evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I’m not 100 percent straight. I’m a little bit wavy, you know? That’s what I like to say.”

Canadian singer and actress Maisy Stella has currently been in the news for starring with Audrey Plaza in My Old Ass, a new queer coming-of-age film. In an interview with The Advocate last week, Stella said of her sexuality: “Labels are tricky. I was never pressured to put a label on myself and I was always what I am. I was always open, and I was always queer.”

Stella starred alongside her sister, Lennon, in the TV series Nashville from 2012-2018, starting from when she was a mere 9 years old. Her and Lennon also performed together as a charming and beloved country musical duo, best known for covers, like their viral performance with cups of Robyn’s “Call Your Girlfriend” (which was subsequently covered by Emma Stone and Maya Rudolph) and their rendition of The Lumineers’ “Ho Hey” on the first season of Nashville. Personally I had no idea that the kiddo in the Call Your Girlfriend video was the same person in My Old Ass, so we all learned something new today!