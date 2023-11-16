It’s later in the day than I usually publish this roundup, but I’ve been focused for the past 72ish hours on a piece I wrote about the history of “objectivity” in newsrooms and the recent resignations of queer writers and editors from the New York Times. It made me want to write more historical deep dives, so stay tuned for where that goes.

Queer as in F*ck You

Florida Drag Shows Win Temporary Victory in Supreme Court. In May, the clown known as Ron DeSantis signed the “Protection of Children Act” — Florida’s version of a drag ban — into law. The Hamburger Mary’s in downtown Orlando (just a few miles away from where I reside) challenged the ban in court, and a federal judge blocked it. The state of Florida under DeSantis’ “leadership” sought to reinstate it over the summer, but the U.S. Supreme Court today ruled to maintain the pause in a 6-to-3 vote (Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented). For now, the ban remains unenforceable. I am tempted to go to that Hamburger Mary’s location this weekend to celebrate.

Speaking of Florida drag: This New Queer Horror Film Is a Fun Middle Finger to Florida’s Anti-Drag Laws.

In unfortunate news in this state though: A Florida Teacher Was Fired for Using “Mx.” Instead of Gendered Honorific.

Gaza’s Queer Palestinians Fight to Be Remembered. “Through the online platform Queering the Map, stories of queer Palestinians can live on forever, asserting to the world that they do, in fact, exist.” I also wrote about Queering the Map and Palestine. The Queering the Map project is so much more than just a map.

Justin Torres Wins National Book Award for Queer Novel ‘Blackouts.’ YESSSS!!!!!!! Lfg gays! Also, I recently had the pleasure of meeting Justin, and he is a delight.

The finalists of the National Book Awards also took time during the ceremony to call for a ceasefire: Justin Torres Wins at National Book Awards as Authors Call for Cease-Fire in Gaza.

Saw This, Thought of You

Why These Teachers Unions Are Demanding a Cease-Fire.

This is a tough but urgent long read by Saree Makdisi: Physical Destruction in Whole or in Part.

Libraries, Summer School, Police and Composting Face Cuts Amid NYC Budget Crisis. Eric Adams’ budget cuts have come for libraries. PROTECT LIBRARIES!!!!!

Political Snacks

Congress Punished Rep. Rashida Tlaib. It Sent a Chilling Message to Palestinian Americans.

The City That Just Might Decide the 2024 Election.

One More Thing