It was a chocolate croissant morning for me. I hope you get a sweet treat today, too. Maybe a creamsicle?

Queer as in F*ck You

How the UK’s Metal Scene Became a Haven for Trans People. I’m absolutely obsessed with this feature in The Nation about trans icons in the metal music scene in the UK during a time of brutal and widespread transphobia in the region. “It is so awesome to see more trans metalheads and musicians than ever before who are out, open, and proud,” says metal and punk underground rockstar and transwoman Kat Shevil Gillham. “That was unthinkable 20 years or so ago!” I also love this gorgeous missive from the feature: “Metal opens space for the language of the brutal as beautiful…” Trans people are indeed metal af.

*This next one is tough, especially following that celebration of trans music scene joy and progress, so if you need to skip past this, do what is best for you and scroll past the three-asterisk break.*

On last week’s mass shooting in Minneapolis: Nudieland, a Haven for Queer and Trans Punks, Shattered by Hate-Fueled Mass Shooting.

***

Extremely disheartening news: Chess Regulator Effectively Bans Trans Women from Competitive Play for Two Years: ‘These Are Dark Days’.

Visiting a Shrine to Walter Mercado at a Puerto Rican Mall. Loved this, by the incomparable Edgar Gomez!

How L.A.’s Young, Queer Latinos Are Redefining Gender Roles.

As Its Workers Move to Unionize, Grindr Unveils a Strict Return-to-Office Policy.

Idaho’s Teacher of the Year Left the State After Right Wing Harassment.

California School District Will Make Staff Out Trans Students to Their Parents. Listen, this is very bad. I don’t want this to be happening anywhere. But if you think that these policies are limited to places like Texas, Florida, the South in general, etc., then you’re not doing enough critical thinking. Everything happening in Florida can and will start to happen everywhere else. Pay attention.

On the topic of students:

Saw This, Thought of You

Mifepristone access is in danger: Abortion Pill Case Moves One Step Closer to Anti-Choice Supreme Court.

The Sriracha Shortage Is a Very Bad Sign. I know it can be a bummer that pretty much every iteration of AAA includes something about the climate crisis, but it is CONSTANTLY ON MY MIND :/

How ‘Meghann Thee Reporter’ Became the Go-To Source for Information on the Tory Lanez Trial. Support independent journalists!

Political Snacks

Should I just rename this section of AAA “Roasting Ron DeSantis”? Why Ron DeSantis’ Campaign for President Is Imploding.

One More Thing

I’m continuing to cope with August by reading poems about August.