Supreme Court’s Anti-LGBTQ Ruling Has Already Incited Discrimination. A hair salon in Traverse City, Michigan, which is not far from where my mother grew up, is explicitly forbidding anyone from seeking services at the salon who doesn’t identify as a man or a woman. Be warned: The language used by this bigoted salon owner that’s quoted in the piece is very queerphobic, transphobic, and full of harmful lies about the LGBTQ+ community. But the final paragraph is exquisite:

“While Geiger purports to have concern over the safety of children and stability of society, she herself has in the past actually and repeatedly flouted those concerns. In 2009, for instance, the hair salon owner was charged with third-offense drunken driving and second-offense operating a vehicle with a suspended license; records had shown her driving drunk twice the previous year. In 2021, 13,384 people died in drunk driving-related incidents. No one has died as a result of an LGBTQ person getting a haircut.”

Brittani Nichols' words on being nominated for an Emmy in the midst of the current Writers Strike are necessary reading:

What if I just start putting poems here?

