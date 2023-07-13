Queer as in F*ck You

Supreme Court’s Anti-LGBTQ Ruling Has Already Incited Discrimination. A hair salon in Traverse City, Michigan, which is not far from where my mother grew up, is explicitly forbidding anyone from seeking services at the salon who doesn’t identify as a man or a woman. Be warned: The language used by this bigoted salon owner that’s quoted in the piece is very queerphobic, transphobic, and full of harmful lies about the LGBTQ+ community. But the final paragraph is exquisite:

“While Geiger purports to have concern over the safety of children and stability of society, she herself has in the past actually and repeatedly flouted those concerns. In 2009, for instance, the hair salon owner was charged with third-offense drunken driving and second-offense operating a vehicle with a suspended license; records had shown her driving drunk twice the previous year. In 2021, 13,384 people died in drunk driving-related incidents. No one has died as a result of an LGBTQ person getting a haircut.”

Trans-Inclusive Barbie Photo Series: ‘The Parts Don’t Matter’.

This Is How I Navigate Pleasure As A Black Asexual Person.

These Students Are Switching Schools Based on the State’s Anti-LGBTQ Policies.

New Lesbian Bars Spark Hope Amid Disappearing LGBTQ+ Spaces.

Soccer Gays, let’s go: USWNT’s Kelley O’Hara on Her ‘Special’ Year Getting Engaged and Making Her 4th World Cup Team.

Brittani Nichols’ words on being nominated for an Emmy in the midst of the current Writers Strike are necessary reading:

A note from an unemployed Emmy nominee pic.twitter.com/KwGFfJrZ3p — Brittani Nichols *Strike Version* (@BisHilarious) July 12, 2023

Saw This, Thought of You

Doing the Work While Doing the Work. “How can social justice organizations prioritize mental health issues while finding ways for their staff and members to stay in solidarity with each other?”

What Does It Mean If You’re Dreaming About Being Chased? I’ve been loving The Cut‘s ongoing series about dream interpretation, which often taps Autostraddle contributor Autumn Fourkiller for expertise.

How the Negro Leagues Shaped Modern Baseball. The in-depth review of the new documentary The League knocks it out of the park.

Political Snacks

Liberal LA Has Become an Epicenter of Violent Culture Wars. Here’s How.

The Importance of Staying Angry at the Supreme Court.

One More Thing

