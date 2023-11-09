I’m in Virginia all week, and as someone who lives in Florida now it is simply thrilling to see leaves changing colors!!!!

Queer as in F*ck You

Climate Change Is Threatening Fire Island’s Beaches—and its Queer History. I know I seemingly have an obsession with depressing climate crisis news in this link roundup column, but I simply cannot stop reading depressing climate crisis news! Climate impacts EVERYTHING. Including, as this story demonstrates, queer history. Tropical storms have been devastating to the beaches on Fire Island, and erosion has become critical. I like the thorough reporting in this Vice feature on the issue, which looks at how ecology intersects with queerness but also pushes back against the narrative some have adopted about Fire Island’s erosion merely being a “rich people problem.” Here’s just a small snippet from the piece:

“On Fire Island, queer culture and ecology are inextricably linked. The island itself forms the large center of the southern barrier islands that run parallel to Long Island, and starting in the early 1900s, it was reinforced to act as a protective layer—a barrier—for the shorelines and inhabitants of Long Island. Without that protection, many fear, one of the most densely populated coastal regions would be dangerously exposed to a rapidly-warming Atlantic Ocean.”

The SAG-AFTRA Actors’ Strike Is Over. Another win for Fair Wage Fight Fall (yes I’m still trying to make this happen; stay tuned for my winter version next month). We’ll have a longer piece delving into the details of the deal tomorrow, so stay tuned for that!

Tommy Dorfman Launches New Zine to Uplift LGBTQ+ Voices. Tommy stays busy and multi-hyphenate.

But in less fun media news: Jezebel Is Shutting Down.

Hungary Fired Its National Museum Director Over Photos of Queer Filipino Elders.

The Morning Show Was Supposed to Feel Unhinged. Well, mission accomplished!

Saw This, Thought of You

Remembering Andrea Miller, a Reproductive Justice Movement Visionary With a Plan.

And on the topic of reproductive justice: How Do You Put a Price on the Loss of Autonomy From Forced Sterilization?

Black Feminists Are Standing Up For Palestinians — No Matter The Cost.

Political Snacks

Election Night’s Biggest Loser: Glenn Youngkin. I wrote about the wins in Virginia, too!

Rashida Tlaib: “The Cries of the Palestinian and Israeli Children Sound No Different to Me”.

One More Thing