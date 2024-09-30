‘All Things Go’ Had Everything Gay: Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, Julien Baker, Drag Queens Lip Syncing to Chappell Roan

Music Festival “All Things Go” Lived Up To Its “Gaychella” Nickname

The multi-city music festival “All Things Go” was lovingly dubbed “Gaychella” when it first announced that its lineup would include gay icons such as Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, Chappell Roan, Julien Baker, MUNA, Ethel Cain, Remi Wolf, Maren Morris, Towa Bird, and Allison Ponthier, and probably more! And it has truly lived up to that nickname. All Things Go made headlines last week when Chappell Roan announced that she had to drop out of the festival, sparking an online debate about something that should not be debated about, and that’s whether “mental health reasons” is a good enough excuse to cancel a concert. (Some people were online proving Chappell’s points about fan entitlement with their whole chests. But that’s a story for another day.)

All Things Go didn’t let that take the wind out of its sails though, and it went on to be an extremely gay weekend. Janelle Monáe came out in a very colorful flower ensemble (which honestly is appropriate since everyone should be giving them literal and metaphorical flowers constantly), tearing down the house as one of the headliners of the festival. Julien Baker celebrated her birthday on stage, performing new arrangements of her old solo songs.

I feel like I haven’t seen or heard too much about Reneé Rapp since the Mean Girls press tour died down, with the exception of an occasional video from a concert popping up on my FYP, but the hype came back with a vengeance after this specific performance, where she did a “come hither” move that made all the gays scream, and kissed her girlfriend Towa Bird on stage.

And even though Chappell Roan couldn’t make it, her fans (the real ones, the ones that would never get mad their favorite singer is taking care of themselves) made the best of it when drag queens came out to perform her songs and the whole crowd sang at the top of their lungs about it. MUNA also performed a cover of her hit “Good Luck, Babe.”

All in all it seemed like a big gay time, and I hope everyone who went had a blast despite the occasional rainfall. I know I’m enjoying living vicariously through TikTok.

Encore! More Gay Pop Culture News:

+ Rebel Wilson got gay married to Ramona Agruma in Italy, where they took their first vacation together once upon a time

+ Tegan and Sara dropped a trailer for their documentary Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara about the time a “fan” went too far

+ Love Lies Bleeding‘s Katy O’Brien will join Sydney Sweeney in her Christy Martin movie

+ Katy O’Brien will also join Madison Bailey and Madelaine Petsch in a romcom called Maintenance Required

+ Moana 2 released a new official trailer featuring more of Auli’i Cravalho’s lovely voice

+ Black Cake is the latest victim of the “cancelled after one season” curse

+ Billie Eilish dropped a music video for Birds of a Feather

+ The Last of Us released a teaser so now even if you haven’t played the game you know that this upcoming season is about to be emotionally brutal

+ In the docuseries In Vogue: The 90s. Jenny Shimizu opens up about her past relationship with Madonna

+ Angelina Jolie is weird and wonderful in the trailer for the upcoming biopic of opera singer Maria Callas (aptly called “Maria”)

+ People have mixed feelings about the Moo Deng/Chappell Roan SNL sketch

+ And I’ll leave you with one last trailer: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Perez