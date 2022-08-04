8 Clit-Stimulating Sex Toys That Don’t Actually Look Like Sex Toys

Sex toys have blossomed.

There’s room in your bedside drawer for adventure. You don’t have to throw the classics out the window (although that would probably give a passerby an unforgettable story), but you might want to consider some new, weird and wild shapes. Here are eight, clit-stimulating toys that will add some fun and color to your solo and partnered sex life.



Let’s start with a tale as old as time. The Rose feels a bit vintage, sweet and not so out-of-the-box. With ten speeds and a velvety rose petal exterior, this clit-focused suction toy provides an easy entry into the world of fun sex toy shapes. Roses don’t have to be a euphemism to feel just right.



You’ll take to this toy like a duck takes to water! It’s another suction product, but this one has a key difference: there’s an added flicking and vibrating function for extra intense clit stimulation. This toy looks like a duck with its tongue sticking out, so it’s a little eccentric — but it’s bound to make some users quack.



Want a date with a hot queer firefighter? This somewhat tongue-shaped external vibrator can handle some heat. With four speeds and two pulsation modes, this toy doesn’t offer much variety. But the vibrations are described as “deep and rumbly,” so that should do the trick.

This seashell-shaped beauty is submersible, so don your best merfolk outfit and set the playlist to something wet and sexy. The Iroha + Kushi external vibrator features a number of ridges for those who like extra texture. It’s expensive, but at least it’s handsome. One reviewer even said, “I do keep it displayed in my room next to a fake greek bust, lmao.” This toy is perfect for those who want sex toys that are artistic, sculptural and not gendered.



The shape of this external vibrator is similar to a fortune cookie, but it’s actually inspired by the company’s namesake. The Seed is a product of Coco de Mer, a sex toy company named after a type of palm tree. Its seeds look like a booty on one side and a belly and thighs on the other. Need I remind you those are all erogenous zones? With ten vibration settings and two motors, this toy can provide intense stimulation on or around a clit.

The Flower Power (on sale for $18.49)

The Flower Power proves that flowers can be robust and powerful! With its nine play functions, the Flower Power’s buzzing is more intense than others on the list, and you can use the edges of three petals for pin-pointed nipple or clit stimulation.

This dual-action vibrator will inspire happy snail trails. It’s bigger than you’d expect, and while there are many other toys that target multiple erogenous zones, this one’s unique. You gotta see it in action. As you insert the long end inside a vagina, the curled “snail” part rolls and unrolls while it provides vibration and pleasure against the clit.

We end the list with a self-proclaimed “Cute Little Fucker” that just wants to be your friend. This curved, smiling external vibrator is designed specifically for inclusivity. The creator wants you to know that you can rock out with your new alien pal in all sorts of ways. If you’re into backstory, you can read all about where Starsi came from and who Starsi’s dating. Since each of the little arms vibrate at different rates, your curiosity will be generously rewarded.