Yellowjackets Episode 306 Recap: A Brutal Chapter With a Killer Cliffhanger

Welcome to Autostraddle’s Yellowjackets 306 recap, where we will be discussing the episode “Thanksgiving (Canada),” which ends on perhaps the biggest cliffhanger in Yellowjackets history! Let’s get on with it then! The episode was written by Libby Hill and Emily St. James and directed by Pete Chatmon. Catch up on past recaps and also be sure to COMMENT and preface your comment with a couple sentences of filler before saying any spoilers so that they don’t appear in the comments previews on the homepage. Something to note: My usual workaround for screenshotting an episode without just capturing a blank screen is NOT WORKING, so right now there are only promo photos used below, which is not the usual vibe of my recaps. I am working on a fix, and if anyone has one, let me know because I’ll go back in and add!
The first time I saw the end of this episode of Yellowjackets, I practically had to get down and do push-ups? That’s how jacked up I was from the sheer shock of it all. As I say above, it’s easily the biggest cliffhanger Yellowjackets has left us on. What a cliff we find ourselves on! We’re talking KristenCrystal Falling To Her Death-style cliff!!!!!
But first, we must start at the very beginning, a very good place to start, both according to The Sound of Music and in the context of this episode, which starts strong! Shauna rolls up to her house with her squeaky brakes and her head full of voices: Jackie’s from the freezer, Misty telling her about Lottie’s death, the dulcet and haunting tones of “Queen of Hearts.”
Shauna tells Jeff that Lottie died and that she thinks she was murdered. Callie comes in, looking shocked but also…does she? My favorite theory of the moment is that Callie had something to do with this, but let’s circle back to that.
Callie finally hands Shauna the tape she intercepted from the porch and says she thinks she fucked up by not doing so sooner. The brakes, the freezer, Lottie’s death, and now this tape? Shauna connects the dots whether they’re connected dots or not: “Someone is trying to kill us.”
Okay, let me just say up top here that this is easily one of the hardest-to-watch episodes of Yellowjackets ever. It might also be one of my favorites of the season. The writers are making good on their promise that this would be one of the most intense and morbid seasons yet. Previously, I considered Shauna’s birthing episode to be the hardest to watch, but I think this one takes the cannibal cake! And it’s all because of the tragedy of Coach Benjamin Scott.
I know, I know! How could it get even more tragic than it has already been? Well, Yellowjackets doesn’t let up the gas at all on his bleak as fuck arc for Ben, who has basically been on a doomed downspiral since the beginning of the story. In his first scene of this episode, he’s tied up in the animal pen, looking worse for wear, but it’s going to get so much worse.
His ankle, freshly cut by Melissa by Shauna’s orders, is infected. Nat brings him food. She says he was spared. “So, what, someone has a bullshit vision, and I get to suffer indefinitely?” Ben asks. “Wow, what a miracle.” She tells him alive is better than dead, and he tells her to look around. He’s a prisoner. It is no way to live. He asks, for the first time of the episode, for her to kill him. She refuses. She feels that taking away the girls’ hope of going home would be to fail them as their leader. “You won’t always feel like this,” she says. “I promise.” It’s a macabre omen for how the episode will end.
What follows is a devastating montage of Ben asking her to mercy kill him day in and day out every time she brings him food to eat. He tries all sorts of tactics. None of them work. It’s no wonder Adult Natalie is so haunted; all of this with Ben, perhaps even more than her father and more than Javi’s death, is something that would forever alter you. Ben becomes dirtier and more haggard every time. Nat becomes angrier. She does not want to kill him. She knows she probably has to kill him.
His final tactic? He tries to confess to the cabin fire. He tries to goad her into enacting revenge, but that has never been who Nat is. It does break her, but not in the way he wants. She says she won’t bring him meals anymore and that it’ll have to be a split duty added to the chore list they draw cards for.
Van and Tai are going about chores of their own when Van observes it’s getting cold at night already. “We’re going to have to spend another winter here,” she says. Tai points out that at least they’re more prepared this time.
The two wilderness dykes look over at the…other, freshly minted wilderness dykes! Melissa hurriedly follows Shauna out of their shelter and throws her arm around her. “Do you think Mel has to wear Jackie’s clothes when they make out?” Van asks. “She definitely makes Mel call her Shipman,” Tai says, referring to Jackie regularly having called Shauna by her last name. I chortled. I’m glad we’re textually recognizing the sapphic yearning between Shauna and Jackie. I like to imagine this has been an ongoing joke between Tai and Van even before the Melissa of it all. Gays love to speculate about other gays. Melissa pauses and waves at Tai and Van as if she’s happy to be in their special gay club.
Van mockingly says hi back to Melissa, and Tai tells her to be nice. They aren’t hurting anyone, and at least Shauna looks…well, not quite happy. We cut to Shauna whittling a large stick with her knife and sitting like a butch. Tai says she does seem better. “Better” is pretty relative when it comes to Shauna.
Misty tries to charm a forensics guy named Karl into testing biological material found from under Lottie’s nails. She’s still on her Citizen Detective beat of course. She’s also still rocking Nat’s leather jacket. Walter texts to try to ask if she said something to Shauna, who isn’t answering him.
Shauna is busy hiding her family away from probably an imagined killer! I’m not yet convinced someone is actually hunting the Yellowjackets again! They check into a motel — specifically, the Jolly Hitcher, which is the hotel chain owned and operated by The Joels — and, even here, the Parents of the Year make Callie go to “her room” so they can talk about murder and stuff. Jeff asks what’s on the tape, and Shauna says she truly doesn’t know.
Shauna tells Jeff she will take care of it but that she needs Jeff to trust her. Jeff agrees to this very quickly! That’s Jeff: loyal to a fault. He asks when the last time she ate was, and she acts dizzy — emphasis on acts. Jeff goes off to get her snacks from the vending machine, and she springs into action. She calls Tai trying to get ahold of Van. “You know Van and I aren’t friends like that,” Shauna says when Tai, who is in the middle of a massage, asks why she doesn’t just call Van. I’m going to remember this line, because while sure we have seen plenty of instances of Van and Shauna not getting along in the wilderness, this implies to me that there’s an even bigger chasm that opens between them, a line crossed that there’s no coming back from even as they’re adults.
Tai hands Van the phone, and we pull back to see Tai and Van in some sort of luxury hotel, both wearing robes. Tai did ask Van if she wanted a change of scenery at the end of last episode. I guess by that she meant a bougie staycation! Shauna describes the tape to Van and asks if she can play it, and Van, analog queen that she is, boasts she can play any and all unidentified tapes. It’s a DAT tape, which stands for Digital Audio Tape, which was introduced in 1987 by Sony, which released its final DAT product in 1995 — all of which to say, it’s not a super common form of tape. Callie definitely wouldn’t have known how to play it, though I’m sure someone her age would have just Googled it.
Van says she can drop off a DAT player later in the week, but Shauna stresses it’s more urgent than that. She wants her to hand deliver it ASAP. Van tells Tai she feels like Shauna has finally cracked, but it seems Shauna is not the only one cracking! Tai receives her room service delivery, complete with a rare filet mignon, a bacon cheeseburger, and two Maine lobsters. “Did I somehow manage to knock you up?” Van says, with perfect delivery from Lauren Ambrose.
But in all seriousness, something is off. When we met Tai in season one, she didn’t eat meat. What is going on now? Van tries to confront her and points out it doesn’t seem like she cares about anything other than self-care, even with Lottie dying and Shauna spiraling out. Tai spins it all as being about losing her family and her career. She just wants to feel good to feel something. Van says she understands being in a live-for-the-moment kind of place. I mean, yeah, both characters have been doing that for much of this season. But I’m convinced something deeper is happening to Tai, namely that she’s not Tai at all.
Tai asks her who even uses DAT tapes, and Van says in her experience it’s weird garage bands and serious birders and, her face shifts. She’s clearly realizing something. She tells Tai to get dressed immediately. Does anyone with audio knowledge know who else might use DAT tapes? Sound off in the comments!
In the wilderness, Travis approaches Akilah who observes she and Lottie disappeared the day before. He’s wondering if she went to the caves again, and she says she did and she’s only seeing what the wilderness allows her to see. He expresses concern. I still feel like he lied about her being the chosen one just to get Lottie off his back. I also wonder if a Travis/Akilah romance is blooming? Am I the only one picking up on that energy?
Mari apparently drew the Feed Ben card, so she brings him his meal. She realizes he has been on a hunger strike, which I definitely saw coming. Mari, Nat, Tai, and Akilah all meet to discuss. Akilah shares some of her recent visions, and they’re all of things from home, but Tai correctly points out they all sound like memories, not premonitions. They decide they need to convince to eat, and Lottie has an idea. All of Lottie’s ideas lately are BAD! But just you wait for how bad this one is! And I mean bad in the evil sense.
In a quick transition scene, Adult Misty is approached by a limo sent by Walter who hands her Lottie’s trash.
Back in the wilderness, Nat approaches Misty, who feels like she failed Ben. “I’ve kept him alive before, I can do it again,” Misty says. Nat tries to convince her not to do whatever she’s about to do, but Misty stays firm. You’re going to wish Nat fought harder to stop her. But if there’s one thing that’s clear from this episode, it’s that Nat doesn’t really hold any power over the group anymore.
In Tai’s basement, Van goes through her boxes of stuff. Even just seeing Tai’s basement gives me flashbacks to what Simone once discovered there. I’m already on edge! Yellowjackets then leans into supernatural horror here, the lights flickering ominously. Then a landline phone in one of the cardboard boxes, which can’t possibly be plugged in, rings and flashes red lights. Van answers it, and Tai’s voice is on the other end, saying “I can’t” and “help” amid static before the line cuts. Taissa then comes bounding down the stairs asking her about box cutters.
It’s a tight but effective horror scene, driving home the fact that Tai is being possessed by Other Tai and struggling to get out. I love possession narratives, and I do think this one is likely operating on an allegorical level, a way to explore the strategies Tai uses to suppress trauma.
Misty scours through Lottie’s trash and finds a takeout container from Bamboo Cafe, a restaurant that’s lowly rated and doesn’t have vegetarian options and wonders why she would have eaten from there. She stakes out the place and sees none other than Nicole Maines’ Lisa working as a bike delivery girl for the restaurant.
The in-universe reality television series Repo Divorcees MUST have started as an inside joke in the writers room, and I’m loving it as a lover of trashy reality. Jeff and Callie are watching it with snacks in the hotel bed when Shauna gets a call from Van that they’re on the way with the DAT player.
Callie and Jeff want to know where Shauna is going, and she tells them she’s going to find out what’s on the tape. Jeff wants to go with, and so does Callie, but Shauna shoots them both down. “If I’m being completely honest, we haven’t always been the best at keeping you safe,” Shauna says. “We’re trying to do better,” Jeff says very sincerely. These two!
Callie hugs her mom, but it’s all just a way to slip her phone while it’s recording audio into her mom’s bag. She wants to know what’s on that tape, too, and she got her scheming skills from her mother.
If this is the hardest episode of the series to watch, this is the hardest scene to watch. Misty and a group of the others mask up to force feed Ben using a makeshift feeding tube. I actually could only watch this scene once, whereas I tend to watch episodes twice for these recaps. But it’s too brutal; I had to look away, and that rarely happens to me!
Misty, Travis, Van, and Shauna take off their masks, leaving Ben behind coughing up blood. Misty wonders if he kept it all down, and Shauna says they’ll get better at it, a harrowing line. They intend to keep doing this over and over. Ben is right: It is no way to live. It is deeply emblematic of our carceral system, which the Yellowjackets have remade in the wilderness to chilling effect.
Lottie — whose idea this was I’m pretty sure?! — is at the base of a tree begging for the wilderness to talk to her. She hears Akilah, who wants to go into the cave and see if there’s anything she missed, suddenly doubting her visions in the face of what they’ve led to with Ben.
Tai, Van, and Shauna gather in Tai’s car to listen to what’s on the tape. It’s someone’s voice saying “testing, testing, one two three, oh my god, what is this?” That’s all we get for now.
Misty approaches Lisa during a delivery, and Lisa is rightfully terrified, given that Misty had been trying to kill her when she accidentally killed Nat. Misty tells Lisa she’s trying to figure out who killed Lottie, and Lisa is amused. “You think I did it?” she asks. Misty points out Lottie took all her money and her freedom. The motive is right there. “Yeah, I was in a cult that ruined my life, I don’t recommend it,” Lisa says. “But murder? Not all of us turn our trauma into stabby-stabby.” I’m glad we’re acknowledging just how predatory Lottie’s cult was, something only Nat and Shauna seemed to notice last season. Lisa does agree to tell Misty what she knows, but only if they stay out in the open.
Back in the car, shouts and strange noises can be heard on the tape, along with a woman screaming “NO!” Van shuts off the tape. “The only people that even know about this are either us or dead,” Van says. Tai suggests they destroy it, and Van points out it’s probably not the only copy. Shauna points out it came to her house specifically and was part of a series of events specifically targeting her. She realizes Callie’s phone is in her bag recording and takes it out to delete the voice memo. IT’S GOING TO BE IN RECENTLY DELETED, SHAUNA!!!!! IS THIS YOUR FIRST RODEO? She exits the car.
What was on that tape!! Clearly it’s something bad that happened that we haven’t even seen yet. But can it really be something from the wilderness? How would it be recorded?
In the cave, Akilah has a vision of a claymation bear arriving at camp and growing a third eye. There are also flashes of the group doing some sort of ritual. Akilah breaks down, saying she doesn’t know what any of it means. Girl, neither do I!
Nat wakes up in the middle of the night in anguish. She leaves her shelter with a knife. Travis tries to stop her, but this time, she has made up her mind. She has to do this. They can’t keep torturing him. Travis relents and says he’ll keep watch. The sun will be up soon.
Nat goes into the pen. Ben whispers a thank you that is so heartbreakingly earnest. She stabs him in the chest and stays with him until he dies. In the morning, she stumbles out with a bloody knife and wipes a bloody handprint on her cheek. Misty screams “what did you do?!” before accusing her of murder and calling on her to be “arrested.” Again, they’re just replicating these evil, violent systems. “I kept a promise,” Nat says when the others ask what she did.
Misty goes to Ben’s lifeless body and kisses him, one final violation. Ben didn’t deserve any of this. What they did to him is unfathomable, and yet I think we still haven’t seen the extent of the horrors they enacted in the wilderness. For one, this seemingly doesn’t have anything to do with what was on the DAT tape.
The mob surrounds Nat. Tai tries to call for another trial, but Shauna doesn’t want another trial. Lottie steps in and says Shauna will lead them. It’s exactly what Shauna has wanted, and she immediately steps up with a rallying speech. Something about it is giving Kendall Roy!
“When people die out here, we honor them,” Shauna says, which is a cute way to say “we eat them.” Natalie’s punishment? Shauna is going to make her carve up and prepare Ben’s body for the feast. Shauna’s practically salivating at this cruelty.
In the present, Jeff and Callie are playing poker on the motel bed for candy when Shauna returns and asks to speak with Vallie for one of their “special mother-daughter chats.” Shauna accuses her of recording the conversation, and Callie says she has a right to know what’s coming to them. Shauna says she’s a child, and Callie says “I’m the same age you were.” Points! Made!
“I just want to be close to you,” Callie says. “I thought you wanted that, too.”
Being close with Shauna, though, is a doomed thing. Also, does Callie want to be close to her mother to the extent she would commit murder just to be like her? Something to think about!
Sure enough, Callie finds the recording in her recently deleteds. SHAUNA, STUDY UP ON TECH PRIVACY AND SECURITY!!!!
In the wilderness, Shauna shows Nat how to prepare Ben’s body.
Out in public, Lisa tells Misty that Lottie gave her the $50,000. So that suggests Lisa is the one Lottie was meeting up with to apologize to. Misty tries to defend her friendship with Nat to Lisa, who says to start with her friends in her investigation of Lottie’s death. Lisa reveals Tai and Lottie met up the day Lottie died.
Tain bolts awake in the middle of the night and shouts “Van, you’ve gotta help me!” When Van tries to rattle her, her face morphs into a sinister expression and she settles back into bed. It’s a battle of the Tais, and Other Tai is WINNING. Personally, I would not be able to continue to sleep in the same bed as my lover after this horrifying sequence, but Van apparently has no fear.
Misty texts Tai that she wants to meet up. Karl sends Misty back the DNA results, but she doesn’t have samples to compare it against, so she begrudgingly sends it to Walter to see if he has any luck with it.
It’s nighttime in the wilderness, and the girls all sit around a fire draped in their finest furs. Shauna is holding court, and Van tells Tai she was right: Shauna does seem better. They all eat bits of Ben off their plates.
Misty starts humming, and Lottie says this is wrong, isn’t how it’s supposed to happen. She hears laughter and whispering that isn’t there, and then she shouts at the top of her lungs. Something screams back.
The wilderness keeps screeching, and Lottie joins it. She commands the others to sing. Their shouts along with those of the wilderness amalgamate into the score for the series. They start dancing around the fire. When the music cuts out though, it’s just a bunch of teens screaming into the void. Lottie pauses, thinks she sees Ben standing in the distance. More of them stop and notice something.
Or, someone. Lottie shouts “no!” and we cut to at least one man and someone next to him stepping forward and saying “hello.” This…does not seem like a hallucination. The man looks down and sees Ben’s head on a spike. “What the fuck?” We cut to the credits.
If we are to believe these people are real — and again, I don’t think the moment has a group hallucination quality to it — then holy shit. Someone found the girls in the wilderness! But we also know they live through another winter out there, so what happens to these people? Do they use them to eventually secure a rescue but also kill them because they’re witnesses to their little cannibalism ritual with Ben? Does something go wrong with their attempts to get out of the wilderness with them? WHO ARE THEY? HIKERS? DO THEY HAVE SOMETHING TO DO WITH THE DAT TAPE?
For now, we know very little. But I welcome any and all theories and speculation. For now, I’m just reeling! This season is keeping us on our fucking toes. This is one of the biggest plot twists yet, and I can’t wait to see if it’s earned.
But also, whew, as much as I love it, I don’t think I want to watch that episode ever again. It’s such a harrowing reality that the girls think they’re preserving hope by torturing Ben when really they are destroying it. By the end, it’s like they’ve gone fully feral for real, having destroyed the last of their humanity by ending his life in such a prolonged and unnecessary way.
RIP Ben Scott. You were actually a pretty good dude.
Last Buzz:
- IS THAT ROBBY FROM NEW GIRL? (It is.)
- “And you know how I feel about cops now.” Jeff said ACAB, hell yeah brother.
- “Plus, Jeff’s already in his sleeping boxers.”
- “I took an oath. And vacation days at work.”
Spoilers maybe??
The people are birders. It’s the memory that triggered Van when talking about who uses DAT. And the girls’ howling to the wilderness during the Benquet seems to have gotten them found found so…Ben really was the key to getting home?
I’m surprised you didn’t mention the end of the Callie/Shauna scene that ended with Callie (who is a P.O.S.) fixing to meet Shauna Shipman.
Goodbye, Ben. You were not a good guy and I won’t miss you.
“Benquent” I love it. Morbid and perfect.
so curious to know why you dislike ben or more specifically why you think he wasn’t a good guy!
Was this written by Shauna Shipman?
Ben was a good guy. This episode was rough, yeesh.
What an episode! Definitely one of the hardest to watch episodes of the show for me, but equally full of little moments that kept it getting too weighed down by the darker material.
I’m like 99% sure the recording on the DAT tape is the moment the hikers (serious birders?) arrive – Lottie’s “No!” seems to match. This to me very strongly implies that the hikers are about to get killed, but we’ll see! It certainly sheds some new light on just about everything in the adult timeline if they killed people who weren’t even in the crash.
And yeah, that forcefeeding scene just viscerally upsetting. Really well done but Jesus Christ.
Ok this is just a sentance to avoid spoilers on the front page.
I think the guy hiker may have a tape recorder around his neck? Which again, leads me towards the tape being of the moment at the end of the episode. I really don’t think these hikers are making it back to civilization.
Okay this makes sense to me!
he’s definitely wearing something around his neck but i kinda thought binoculars
yes on yet another rewatch, the NO definitely matches!!
Wow just wow. What an episode! What a recap! What an ending! That cliffhanger was fantastic.
SPOILEEEEERS
OMG This episode, “the Giver” dropping, and a lunar eclipse? What a night for sapphics!
I wish I had theories. Love reading them but my brain refuses to try working things out on its own. Except for Other Tai. I’m squarely in the Other Tai is running the show camp.
Oh my gosh. NOW I understand what everyone was talking about with this episode.
space
for
spoilers
As soon as those birders pulled up, I was speechless, then I was like “What the fuck?” and immediately, the birder echoed my sentiment. So…is this what they have been so afraid of getting out? That they weren’t ready to go back and these randos found out what they had been doing, so they kill them all? Cause it’s only fall, they have to live through another winter, we still have too many survivors so a bunch more have to die before they get rescued (or potentially rescue themselves…)
Also, I was right and it’s been bad Tai all along this season. Real Tai is trapped under Alterna-Tai. How is Van gonna get her back?
More thoughts bouncing around in my head.
– Nice product placement with the poltergeist phone, I had that exact one when I was 16 in 1996.
A couple thoughts about that final scene:
– How is having coach’s head on a spike while they eat him honoring? Seems more disrespectful than anything.
-Shauna’s face when she sees the hikers. You know she’s thinking: “Shit, man! I JUST got elected leader this afternoon!”
-Also, no wonder Nat is the most fucked up of the adults. She had to mercy kill her only friend there. She was always an outcast of the group even though she was respected. But she had an actual friendship with Ben. She might have thought they would kill her in response so she could end her own suffering.
– Is Hilary Swank actually going to be in this season? I’m starting to get skeptical, we were also promised Jason Ritter last season and that never materialized either.
i thought it was a reference to the pig head on the stick in Lord of the Flies
i ALSO said “what the fuck” in unison with them. and yes i think we’re getting Alterna-Tai 100% of the time for real, which is unnerving! i love possession tropes though so interested to see where it goes
your recaps are life-saving to me. i read so many YJ recaps and yours are far and away my faves. thank you for your service!
RIP BEN YOU WERE THE REAL ONE AND I MISS YOU ALREADY. that shot of ben’s ankle? the way he begs, his desperation? give krueger all the jobs! and a supporting actor emmy! the makeup/hair crew has also done an incredible job with him. ben better start HAUNTING this narrative – especially for Nat and Misty. this feels like a reversal of Javi’s death – Nat watched him drown while he begged her to save him. now, she’s ending Ben’s suffering after he begged her. in both instances, she had this power of life and death, and now she’s following her gut feeling of what’s right, even though the others might kill her. i DO feel like stabbing him in the chest was probably not the quickest way to kill him but i also don’t know that much about how to kill a guy.
“was it like the stuff from the journals?” being reminded in THIS episode that jeff knows everything that went down out there…. DARK! he knows what they did to ben. he knows what became of those hikers (avid birders?) ! simone would NEVER
the yellowish sheen of summer is gone! the light is gray, autumnal – reminding me of late S1. the girls are in their jackets! it’s going to get cold again!
theory: akilah will die either by suicide (guilt over what happened to Ben and others because of the visions) or in the caves.
fun observations because this was A Lot
– RHINESTONE NAILS?????? nothing has been more Other Tai this whole season. not the meat-eating. not the waiter thing. these nails are deeply sinister to me.
– LISA IS HERE WE ARE SOOOOOO BACK
-claymation!?
– melissa waving at van gives baby gay trying to make gay friend energy. even though i doubt melissa is a baby gay.
– is tai rationing her hair product? how are those curls so immaculate?
not me getting claymation confused with stop motion :(
Someone make a supercut of every hilarious side-eye and one-liner both versions of Van have ever said or done and I will watch it every single day
Someone else create a new Emmys category for Best Portrayal of One Character in Two Timelines and then immediately give it to Hewson and Ambrose, what a gift these two are
#VanLife
HEWSON AND AMBROSE ARE KILLING IT IT’S UNCANNY
Steven Kreuger and Sophie Thatcher have been MVPs this season.
spoiler spoiler spoiler
Kayla, you focused on Callie’s reaction to hearing Lottie is dead and whether it was fake or not, but I think you should watch Jeff’s reaction again. Doesn’t it seem a little over-broad? I can’t decide if it’s Warren Kole playing the reaction over-broadly or Jeff himself being over-broad. Jeff is on my suspect list now. It’s not the first or even second time he’s done shady stuff, and it would be ironic for him to be telling Shauna to have trust in him while not confiding in her either.
That promo pic at the end with Ben’s head really struck a chord in me, more so than when I saw the episode, probably because I was too busy gasping and freaking out over the hikers. But doesn’t it give you vibes of classical paintings? There are two famous decapitated heads in art with long hair and beards: Holofernes and John the Baptist. I like the idea it’s a Holofernes reference more because the Book of Judith is left out of certain versions of Bibles because men, and because Holofernes’s murder, like Ben’s, is presented as a heroic act on the part of the woman who did it, whereas John the Baptist’s murder is straight-up evil.
you know i kinda thought it was just jeff being jeff but now that i think about it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
oh love this comparison to classical paintings and going to do closer looks at the ones you mentioned.
STEVEN AND SOPHIE ARE SO TALENTEDdd
I would let misty quigley ruin my life and not just because she’s Christina Ricci, loving her turn into Cool Misty with the jacket and shades. In an episode where basically every actor brought their A game may I just say KRUEGER!!!! HANRATTY!!!
The fuckin sound design on this show kicks ass. I was thinking it the whole time and then they really put their foot in the last sequence. I got a nice 4D experience there too bc my infant started waking up and yelling about it right in line with the gals.
Love that in the scene in the basement there’s a pair of skates hanging out behind tai with her box cutters. Lotta sharp around her
The voice notes:
Ilana Cinnamon Challenge 00:29
Coach Morrison being stupid 00:53
Physic lesson Tuesday 1:12
Gym rant 00:09
Chloe guts screaming 2:23
I like that this show has a pretty strong sense of class and status. Van remembering the masseuse and bellhop are people with ears and ushering them out the room is the most striking example to me currently but it’s been there the whole time.
Not since last season (and before that, the old av club) have recaps been appointment reading for me, thank you for writing them!
heyyyy i love so much about this comment!! also LOL @ 4D EXPERIENCE
thank you for writing out the voice notes hahahaha meant to include in Last Buzz section as a screenshot but alas was having technical issues.
YES the writing seems very aware of class.
and omgggg i love this!!! i got my start writing TV recaps for The AV Club, which I did for over six years over there <3 thank you for reading here! (and thank you if you ever read me there)
Excellent recap as always! Completely agree that this is the new hardest episode to watch.
Not to be contradictory, but doesn’t Natalie specifically say Ben’s cut is not infected? Paraphrasing the conversation, he asks “how would she know” and Natalie says “I can at least recognize pus”. Plus, you don’t wanna eat infected meat
If Ben was still alive, do you think the girls would be able to play off holding him captive? Obviously it’s no where near as bad as murder and cannibalism, but it’s still not a good look…
Loved seeing Lisa show back up! I wish Callie was more involved, especially with the Lottie investigation. Seeing her hop from Lottie to Misty to pump them for information about the Wilderness behind Shauna’s back is very compelling to me.
I think they are setting up a connection between Lottie and whoever is leaving stuff for Shauna. Lottie somehow had Jackie’s necklace and Callie intercepted the DAT tape from the hiker/bird watcher guy. (Agree with fellow commenters that the recording matches Lottie screaming “no!”)