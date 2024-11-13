Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the goings on taking place on queer celebrity IG! Gird your loins for the sheer tonnage of Wicked content!!

Samira Wiley posting? Celebrations are in order for this return to grid!

High key obsessed with this shoot, and this pose, tbquiteh!

I am truly shocked this is not pregnancy test sponsored content?? Got that brand in CLEAR frame! But also congrats, a human life! More important than possible spon con!

This actually made me laugh, and I don’t know how I feel about that.

Happy Belated Birthday, Kehlani!

I feel like Meg is having THE best time right now — crucially not in America…hmm.

Using this moment to say: IF JINX ISN’T MARY TODD LINCOLN IN OH, MARY next year, I will be calling my lawyers!

Show me a photo of Niecy not looking snatched, I dare you!

Welcome to Wicked corner, let’s start strong with this compilation from Cynthia, including Ari’s frankly banging impression of her, and a smattering of times they have sobbed while being interviewed!

I am sorry, it is SO funny to me that we are to believe Lena and Cynthia’s relationship is secret! Sir, you are wearing your girl’s color!

Not gonna lie I was GAGGED Chrishell got the invite — but then I remembered she lives in Australia and it made more sense!

Lesbian Jesus, on the other hand, makes a ton of sense! Unfortunately I do not love this look — maybe if the flowers were not stuck on top?

Victoria Monét, also makes sense! And she looks stun and that babeeee!

One more Cynthia carousel — do scroll to the clip where Michelle Yeoh kisses Cynthia are Ari on the foreheads!!