In honor of Autostraddle’s ranking of action heroines by lesbianism, I’ve whipped up a special action-packed personality quiz for you. Finally, you can imagine yourself kicking ass in The Matrix or the MCU or in space or wherever you prefer to kick ass in this hypothetical situation where you’re a hot, queer, strong, and confident action hero. Now feels like the right time to share that in middle school, my sister, cousins, and I made a James Bond spoof film called Jenny Bond, in which I starred as the titular Jenny Bond and which was actually more of a spoof mashup between Bond/Mission Impossible/and even The Matrix, but only that one iconic bullet-dodging move. Enjoy the quiz!!

Which Queer Action Heroine Are You?

Choose an Avenger:(Required)
Choose a Marvel villain:(Required)
What best describes your official hero look?(Required)
What is your favorite quality about yourself?(Required)
What best describes the vibe you’d have as a hero of an action movie?(Required)
What’s the title of the gay action movie starring you? (Yes, these are all gay James Bond spoofs)(Required)
Choose an action movie from the 90s:(Required)
Choose an action movie from the 80s:(Required)
Choose an action movie from the 70s:(Required)
What’s your action hero weapon of choice?(Required)
What would you be most known for as an action hero?(Required)

