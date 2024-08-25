Which Queer Action Heroine Are You?

In honor of Autostraddle’s ranking of action heroines by lesbianism , I’ve whipped up a special action-packed personality quiz for you. Finally, you can imagine yourself kicking ass in The Matrix or the MCU or in space or wherever you prefer to kick ass in this hypothetical situation where you’re a hot, queer, strong, and confident action hero. Now feels like the right time to share that in middle school, my sister, cousins, and I made a James Bond spoof film called Jenny Bond, in which I starred as the titular Jenny Bond and which was actually more of a spoof mashup between Bond/Mission Impossible/and even The Matrix, but only that one iconic bullet-dodging move. Enjoy the quiz!!

