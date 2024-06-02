Quiz: Why Stop at Pride? Which of the Seven Deadly Sins Should You Indulge in This Month?

It’s day two of Pride — how many gay shenanigans have you gotten into so far? It’s our month to be loud and proud, and pride is famously one of the seven deadly sins. I think the gays should claim all seven sins! Some people think we’re sinners already, so why not lean in? Plus, the seven deadly sins are pretty damn fun. So you’ve got pride down; which of the other six should you embrace this month during your gay revelry? Take the quiz to find out!

What’s your favorite deadly sin other than pride?(Required)
What Pride month event would you be most likely to attend?(Required)
Pick a cold beverage to cool down with this Pride:(Required)
What’s the most important spice in your spice drawer?(Required)
Who are you most likely to attend a Pride event with?(Required)
You’re hosting a Pride party at your place. What type of event is it?(Required)
What’s your favorite thing about Pride month?(Required)
Live, Laugh, or Lesbian?(Required)
What horror theme are you most drawn to?(Required)
Pick a Pride month guilty pleasure (that you don’t actually feel guilty about):(Required)
What Pride accessory are you wearing out?(Required)
Time to make a beaded letter gay friendship bracelet for Pride. What does yours say?(Required)

