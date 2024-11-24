Quiz: What Premature Commitment Should You Make This Cuffing Season?

It’s cuffing season, and you know what that means! Time to make some impulsive and premature commitments with the girl you literally JUST started seeing. Not sure which risk to take? Fear not, because I’ve made you this completely chaotic quiz for cuffing season! Find out what ill-advised BIG step to take with your person who you maybe haven’t even defined the relationship with. You indeed only live once!

If you were a bird, what kind of bird would you be?(Required)
What is your cuffing season energy?(Required)
Let’s get spicy. Literally. Pick a hot sauce:(Required)
Now let’s get sweet. Pick a type of chocolate:(Required)
Now salty! Pick a salty snack:(Required)
This quiz is making me hungry! What kind of sandwich should I have?(Required)
Pick a seltzer flavor:(Required)
Pick a fruit:(Required)
Who is your favorite character in Yellowjackets?(Required)
What best describes your relationship status?(Required)
Pick a commitment:(Required)
What’s your favorite household chore?
What’s your least favorite household chore?(Required)

