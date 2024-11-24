What Premature Commitment Should You Make This Cuffing Season?

It’s cuffing season, and you know what that means! Time to make some impulsive and premature commitments with the girl you literally JUST started seeing. Not sure which risk to take? Fear not, because I’ve made you this completely chaotic quiz for cuffing season! Find out what ill-advised BIG step to take with your person who you maybe haven’t even defined the relationship with. You indeed only live once!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 924 articles for us.