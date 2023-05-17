Hello from ALLERGY SEASON! Anybody breathing out there? Probably yes if you’re in Australia and it’s not overwhelming pollen time? Hey well here’s a Pop Culture Fix to get you through!

+ Lizzo’s joining The Simpsons this week; she shared a clip where she breaks out her flute, Sasha, to play along to the noise of Bart slapping Homer. On Instagram, Lizzo wrote: “Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list! Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true 💖 (yes I’m wearing @yitty and playing @sashabefluting )!!!!”

+ Javicia Leslie’s got a new show on the way! High Potential! According to Deadline, “the drama, based on the popular French detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential) has been the clear frontrunner among ABC’s crop of 2023 pilots.” Javicia’s character is called Daphne, which is a very gay name in my experience!

+ Cynthia Erivo will star in film adaptation of Prima Facie, the one-woman play that’s on Broadway right now and landed Jodie Comer a Tony nomination, after she won a Olivier Award during its run on the West End. Big year for Cynthia Erivo!

+ Sheryl Lee Ralph answered every question Vulture had about Sister Act 2.

+ Reservation Dogs will be back on August 2nd!

+ ABC has cancelled Big Sky.

+ Oh man, okay, this is some complicated news. Shailene Woodley, Cara Delevingne, and Noémie Merlant from Portrait Of A Lady On Fire are set to star in a Patricia Highsmith biopic about her love life, which was… hmm. Partricia Highsmith was the original Shane McCutcheon but like way meaner — and also antisemitic, so I’ll be interested to see how this whole thing plays out.

+ Hayley Kiyoko chatted to Buzzfeed about queerness on Wizards of Waverly Place.

+ Lexi Paloma is a pansexual bachelorette looking for her perfect match in the all-new dating series Love Allways.

+ Over at The Cut, Jeanie Bergen writes about being a TV writer on food stamps.

+ Lesbian Space Princess heads into production from Film Lab: New Voices.

+ Jodi Balfour and the power of queer storytelling.