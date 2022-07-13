Hello, Valerie here again, which is great because I get to yell about DREAMER!! And also other exciting gay things in this here mid-week Pop Culture Fix.

+ Nicole Maines co-wrote Superman: Son of Kal-El #13, which officially introduced Nia Nal aka Dreamer into the DC comic-verse!! While Nia’s eventual descendant, Nura Nal aka Dream Girl, was already canon in the comics, Nia was created for the show Supergirl and was originated by Nicole Maines herself. Credited as the first trans superhero on TV, Nia was a funny, youthful, quirky woman who mirrored Kara Danvers’ early journey in learning to be Supergirl, but Nia had Supergirl and the Super Friends to guide her. Also I’m pretty sure Dreamer was canonically the most powerful person in the CWDCTV-verse. Just saying.

I’m excited to check out Dreamer’s intro in the comics, and I’m extra thrilled that Nicole Maines had a part in it, because I know this beloved character is being well cared for in her hands.

Up up and away to other news!

+ Queen Sugar has cast Naomi’s Kaci Walfall in its final season. Also Regan Gomez is returning as Nova’s on-again-off-again girlfriend Chantal and Tracie Thoms will appear as Nova’s high school girlfriend, now an adult, continuing to be the single one (1) outlier in the data for the Rule of Three. (aka if you play queer 3x you’re assumed queer unless expressly stated otherwise.)

+ Quick someone tell Melanie Lynskey what happens with Taissa and Van in Season Two of Yellowjackets so she can tell us.

+ Lily and Ola won’t be back for the fourth season of Sex Education and if you need me I’ll be pouting about it.

+ Queer horror movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies dropped another trailer and I, for one, am thrilled.

+ American Horror Stories (the anthology) dropped its Season 2 trailer.

+ Maya Rudolph’s Loot (or, as I like to call it,Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s Loot) was renewed for a second season.

+ Fletcher is releasing new music and also spilling tea all over the wide queer internet by name-dropping her ex-girlfriend’s new girlfriend in her latest song. (We’ve got some more details on that coming soon!)

+ Julie Plec (creator of the increasingly gay Vampire Diaries universe) is making a bunch of new shows, including an adaptation of This Savage Song by gay author Victoria Schwab who is also the writer/creator of First Kill.

+ And last but not least, not to be an ouroboros, but there has been a lot of buzz about the Emmy nominations and Riese has plucked out all the queer noms for you and I found that really helpful.