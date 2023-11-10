Top 15 Gayest Moments in Selling Sunset Season Seven

One thing I’ve learned about life is anything can become extremely gay.

I’m humbled and thrilled to share that Selling Sunset, a show started back in 2019 when we were all different people, is one of those things that started out straight and is now extremely gay. I originally intended for this list to only have the top ten gayest moments, but there were truly SO MANY GAY MOMENTS that I struggled to limit the list even to 15 moments.

Some people might claim this is a show about luxury real estate in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, but we know better, don’t we?

Without further ado, I present to you the top ten gayest moments of Selling Sunset season seven.

15. When Bre and Emma are trying out these interesting exercise machines

14. When Amanza asks Bre who’s in charge of her these days and Bre says, “No one! Take care of me!”

13. When Chelsea and Emma make dil-doughs (sorry I had to)

12. When Emma puts a dog leash on Chrishell and they both love it

11. When Emma randomly has pliers in her bag and fixes Mary’s shoe

10. When Amanza asks Emma if she’d go on a date with a female and Emma reacts totally normally and calmly

9. “I love hard nipples”

8. Nikki Glazer showing up and telling Chrishell, “You’re switching me over!”

7. Emma describing her ideal partner as someone that’s “my best friend, but also I’m in love with”

6. Chrishell correcting Marie-Lou when she misgenders G Flip

5. Emma’s letter to Chrishell

4. This entire conversation purportedly about “tacos” that takes place while Chrishell is wearing a dress literally made of rainbow sequins

3. All of G Flip’s cameos

2. Chrishell’s extremely adorable use of this term that I will immediately incorporate into my vocabulary*

*This also includes all of the discussion of Chrishell and G Flip getting married in Vegas.

1. Chrishell and G kissing, followed by G screaming, “THIS IS MY WIFE!”