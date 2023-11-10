Top 15 Gayest Moments in Selling Sunset Season Seven

One thing I’ve learned about life is anything can become extremely gay.

I’m humbled and thrilled to share that Selling Sunset, a show started back in 2019 when we were all different people, is one of those things that started out straight and is now extremely gay. I originally intended for this list to only have the top ten gayest moments, but there were truly SO MANY GAY MOMENTS that I struggled to limit the list even to 15 moments.

Some people might claim this is a show about luxury real estate in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, but we know better, don’t we?

Without further ado, I present to you the top ten gayest moments of Selling Sunset season seven.

15. When Bre and Emma are trying out these interesting exercise machines

Bre Tiesi, a real estate agent from Netflix’s Selling Sunset, straddles some kind of cylindrical exercise equipment

this can’t be right

Bre Tiesi, a real estate agent from Netflix’s Selling Sunset, straddles some kind of cylindrical exercise equipment while Emma Hernan, another real estate agent on the show, says “Literally, my clit left the building”

okay sure

Bre Tiesi, a real estate agent from Netflix’s Selling Sunset, reflects on the exercise machine she just straddled

exactly

14. When Amanza asks Bre who’s in charge of her these days and Bre says, “No one! Take care of me!”

Amanza Smith, a real estate agent on Neflix’s Selling Sunset, tenderly holds the finger of another real estate agent, Bre Tiesi

???

13. When Chelsea and Emma make dil-doughs (sorry I had to)

Chrishell Stause, a real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, points out that the dumplings her friends Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lakzani are making look like dildos

Are you really sorry though Chrishell

Chelsea Lakzhani, a real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, twists a large piece of dumpling dough while growling

ok Chelsea

12. When Emma puts a dog leash on Chrishell and they both love it

A photograph of Emma Hernan holding a leash that’s around Chrishell Stause’s neck

nothing to see here

11. When Emma randomly has pliers in her bag and fixes Mary’s shoe

Emma Hernan, a real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, pulls pliers out of her designer handbag

it’s giving Ring of Keys

10. When Amanza asks Emma if she’d go on a date with a female and Emma reacts totally normally and calmly

Amanza Smith asks Emma Hernan if she would go on a date with a female

Emma Hernan responds by chuckling nervously

Emma Hernan elaborates by saying “That’s a good question!”

Emma Hernan concludes “I haven’t. But I mean, I’m open.”

9. “I love hard nipples”

Emma Hernan explains that she “loves hard nipples”.

What’s the context here? Who cares!

8. Nikki Glazer showing up and telling Chrishell, “You’re switching me over!”

Comedian Nikki Glazer tells Chrishell Stause that she’s “switching her over”

Not sure anyone says “switching me over” anymore but we’ll take it!

7. Emma describing her ideal partner as someone that’s “my best friend, but also I’m in love with”

Emma Hernan, a real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, explains that she wants to be with somebody who’s her “best friend”

oh… honey…

6. Chrishell correcting Marie-Lou when she misgenders G Flip

Chrishell Stause, a real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, leans forward and corrects an unseen listener on her misgendering Chrishell’s non-binary partner, G Flip

This is my favorite iteration of Chrishell

5. Emma’s letter to Chrishell

Emma Hernan, a real estate agent on Selling Sunset, sits on a beige couch while Chrishell Stause reads a letter Emma wrote to her, which says “I love you so much it hurts”

I just… no comment

4. This entire conversation purportedly about “tacos” that takes place while Chrishell is wearing a dress literally made of rainbow sequins

Real estate agents Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lakhzani sit on a beach in Cabo San Lucas while real estate Emma Hernan (off-screen) asks the group “Does anyone want to eat my taco?”

It needs to be mentioned that Emma inexplicably asked this question in a British accent

Real estate agent Chelsea Lakzhani asks Chrishell Stause, “Is it cause you’ve eaten it?”

chaos ensues

Real estate agent Chelsea Lakzhani reasons that “If Emma wants to, she can find anyone. Why pick her best friend? That’d be weird.”

totally weird!

Chrishell Stause looks to her left while saying “Maybe because she’s heard I’m…”

what did she hear…

Real estate agents on Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lakhzani and Emma Hernan all laugh uproariously while Emma says “Cause I heard Chrishell’s a fucking ten in bed!”

oh that’s what you heard

3. All of G Flip’s cameos

Non-binary musician G Flip reaches up towards a lighting fixture while saying “It’s been a while since I’ve had some balls in my face, Amanza.”

2. Chrishell’s extremely adorable use of this term that I will immediately incorporate into my vocabulary*

Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip hold hands tenderly while Chrishell says “thank you, my ‘wusband’”.

*This also includes all of the discussion of Chrishell and G Flip getting married in Vegas.

1. Chrishell and G kissing, followed by G screaming, “THIS IS MY WIFE!”

Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip hold each other’s arms while G Flip yells “This is my wife!”

