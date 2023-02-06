You ever felt something better than migraine meds kicking in? No, me either! Here’s a small joy, though: Your Monday Pop Culture Fix!

+ Okay let’s talk about last night’s Grammy Awards. Things started off great! At the premiere ceremony, Viola Davis won Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me, which nudged her into achieving her EGOT! Then, at last night’s event, Brandi Carlile was introduced by her wife and daughters, and she won Best Americana Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed “Unholy” in delightfully hellish fashion, after winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The win made Kim Petras the first openly trans woman to snag a Grammy in that category, and she thanked SOPHIE. Beyonce became the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, and she thanked the queer community in her speech. The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop performance featured Missy Elliot and Queen Latifah! Lizzo won Record of the Year, jumped up and down on stage, and gave the most wonderful tribute to Beyonce. And then, Beyonce ONCE AGAIN had Album of the Year STOLEN FROM HER. It ended the whole night on a really sour note. Like. You’re telling me Beyonce — BEYONCE!!! — has won the most Grammys ever, but never Album of the Year? That math, as they say, ain’t mathin‘.

+ Paramount is remaking Showtime in the “image of Yellowstone,” which Nic has correctly re-headlined as: Showtime doubles down on shows featuring white men; says, diversity schmiversity.

+ Y’all planning to watch this Station 19/Grey’s crossover? They’re burning Meredith’s house down!

+ Natalie spotted Auliʻi Cravalho in the trailer for The Power, the adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel that made even President Obama’s Best Books list.

+ The Woman King is coming to Netflix on February 16th.

+ Jasmin Savoy Brown and Tatiana Maslany? Together in a horror movie? Somebody’s making Autostraddle’s bravest warriors’ dreams come true! (Not me, I’m a weenie. I’ve never seen a horror movie in my life.)

+ Tubi is picking up a lot of HBO Max’s abandoned shows, which is nice, because HBO Max is abandoning A LOT OF FORKIN’ SHOWS!

+ There’s a Black queer Jewish contestant on this season of Survivor.

+ Oh man, I cannot WAIT for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.