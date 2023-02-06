Feature photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
You ever felt something better than migraine meds kicking in? No, me either! Here’s a small joy, though: Your Monday Pop Culture Fix!
+ Okay let’s talk about last night’s Grammy Awards. Things started off great! At the premiere ceremony, Viola Davis won Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me, which nudged her into achieving her EGOT! Then, at last night’s event, Brandi Carlile was introduced by her wife and daughters, and she won Best Americana Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed “Unholy” in delightfully hellish fashion, after winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The win made Kim Petras the first openly trans woman to snag a Grammy in that category, and she thanked SOPHIE. Beyonce became the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, and she thanked the queer community in her speech. The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop performance featured Missy Elliot and Queen Latifah! Lizzo won Record of the Year, jumped up and down on stage, and gave the most wonderful tribute to Beyonce. And then, Beyonce ONCE AGAIN had Album of the Year STOLEN FROM HER. It ended the whole night on a really sour note. Like. You’re telling me Beyonce — BEYONCE!!! — has won the most Grammys ever, but never Album of the Year? That math, as they say, ain’t mathin‘.
+ Paramount is remaking Showtime in the “image of Yellowstone,” which Nic has correctly re-headlined as: Showtime doubles down on shows featuring white men; says, diversity schmiversity.
+ Y’all planning to watch this Station 19/Grey’s crossover? They’re burning Meredith’s house down!
+ Natalie spotted Auliʻi Cravalho in the trailer for The Power, the adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel that made even President Obama’s Best Books list.
+ The Woman King is coming to Netflix on February 16th.
+ Jasmin Savoy Brown and Tatiana Maslany? Together in a horror movie? Somebody’s making Autostraddle’s bravest warriors’ dreams come true! (Not me, I’m a weenie. I’ve never seen a horror movie in my life.)
+ Tubi is picking up a lot of HBO Max’s abandoned shows, which is nice, because HBO Max is abandoning A LOT OF FORKIN’ SHOWS!
+ There’s a Black queer Jewish contestant on this season of Survivor.
+ Oh man, I cannot WAIT for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
Personally, I can’t stand Beyonce and think she is incredibly overated…even when she was still in Destiny’s Child so it’s about time others are given the chance to win. She’s done so enough for awhile!
Let’s remove Beyoncé from the conversation completely. You cannot convince me that Harry’s House was THE best album of last year even with any of the other albums in contention. To be honest, I knew a person of color was not going to win that award just because historically the recording academy tends to go the other way. Hell, Lizzo is only the third black woman to win Record of the Year. That is insane!
What’s wild is that article from Variety that’s being shared around the internet of various academy members blatantly admitting that they don’t even listen to a lot of the music being nominated and vote for/against people based on the most ridiculous, arbitrary reasons. The Oscars are the same way. That’s why all these awards show are not a good barometer on which to judge who is the most talented, deserving of anything really. Let alone of what’s popular. That one academy member is in his 70s! Of course, he doesn’t relate to Harry Styles and thinks Beyoncé needs humbling for being so popular(or uppity if we are being honest).