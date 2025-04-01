The Breakup of These Lesbian Content Creators Who I Do Not Know and Never Will Ruined My Life

By now you’ve surely heard of the breakup of the iconic content creator couple Lindsey Bubbles and Kate Latte. I still remember where I was when I first learned: sitting in my bed, scrolling on TikTok like I do for two to three hours before bed and right after waking up. I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t.

For the past two weeks since they announced the breakup in a 76-minute-long video posted to both of their personal accounts as well as their shared couples content account, I’ve consumed every video, story, thread, and Reddit conspiracy available online dissecting the breakup and the events leading up to it. I could probably write a full-length book about this breakup, but I won’t because books are kind of cringe. I mean, why do they have to have so many words? Anyways, I digress. I’m here to talk about the breakup of Lindsey and Kate, because it is all I know how to talk about. It is all I’m thinking about.

While I was Team Lindsey in the immediate aftermath, another fan has convinced me to switch over to Team Kate. In all honestly though, I’m just Team Sad. How could this happen? How could they do this to us, their loyal followers who were made to believe in the beauty of their love. If they can’t make it work, how can any of us? I feel manipulated — nay, betrayed by their actions. Don’t they know they don’t get to be real people with agency and lives beyond our screens? If I no longer have their content to consume, I will simply wither away, because I’m somehow managed to hinge my entire sense of self worth and mental health on these two people from online who I do not know and never will meet.

I know I’m not alone in this struggle. So join me on Instagram live at noon central for my recap and analysis of the breakup and its aftermath and so we can all be in community together about this tragedy.