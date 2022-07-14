Find the Perfect Summer Lip With These Four Shades

It’s summer, and I think summer makeup looks can be some of the most fresh and stunning, no matter your skin tone or face shape. Who doesn’t want to look sun-kissed, moisturized, and blushing? I’ve only started really playing with a full face of makeup again over the past year, but I’ve been a lipstick hound for many years now. I downsized from 70+ lipsticks to around 50 this year, and am still buying more as I find formulas I like and getting rid of older ones.

If you have juicy lips, lipstick can just make them more pronounced and luscious. If you have thin lips, it can do the same while bringing your lips out of your face more. A pop of color goes a long way.

For summer, I’ve composed a list of four different lip shades that will power you through the season, with four products under each category. Whether a soft matte or a high shine cream, I’ve probably got something for you in this summer lipstick 2022 guide.

Peach

This lush soft creme formula is heaven on the lips, and this color looks great on a variety of skin tones. It’s a peachy nude that pairs well with the Fawn lip pencil. The Infinite Lip Clouds glide on with ease and don’t dry out your lips.

I was obsessed for quite some time with this matte lipstick. The color is quite orange but with a lot of brown in it, so it isn’t too neon. The formula is definitely matte but I wouldn’t go eating an oily salad after you put it on. Perfect for taking pictures in natural light.

Described as subtle peach with coral undertones, Mented makes make up for those of us with brown skin. All of the lip colors are formulated to compliment brown to deep skin tones, and Peach Please, well, pleases. It is a semi-matte so it might fade during the day, but with a little setting spray and timely reapplication, you’ll be set.

The name may be a mouthful, but the color payoff and the look of this matte liquid lip is stunning. Not to mention the affordable price! Stock up on a few of these and make sure you grab the peach, it won’t disappoint. Drug store brands are making a huge comeback this year, so you don’t have to spend a pretty penny to get a great look.

Berry

Bite Beauty is closing later this year, so take advantage of this current 50% of sale and get one of their best sellers for a great price. Beetroot is a deep berry color that really gives your lips the perfect pout. Paired with a more cool-toned eye, this look will get you a ton of compliments.

When I first put on this soft matte lip I instantly fell in love. A buildable wash of color that makes you look dark and mysterious? Sign me up. Super long wearing and comfortable, this might be my new go-to lip product.

This formula might feel drying for some, but boy does it have staying power. This stuff does not move. If you’re already a fan of Maybelline I suggest giving this product a try. They also have more creme formulas that might be better suited for you if you aren’t interested in a super matte lip.

Uoma is a Black-owned brand, so you can support a Black business while looking lush and incredible. Brenda is a deep deep berry, it’s almost purple but more flattering, especially for deeper skin tones. It may be more on the pricey side but it’s totally worth it.

Rose

This lush rose-tinted creme lip is perfect if you love lipsticks that are creamy and rich. With all the affordability and color pay off of colourpop, this is probably one of my favorites on the list. It’s very close to my natural lip color, but if your lip color is darker or lighter than mine it will still look great.

That price might scare you, but Duo is key: this one comes with a lipstick and a lipliner in one. The rich rosey color is gorgeous and the texture is almost whipped, so it glides on effortlessly.

I used to be all about Milani Cosmetics, then fell off. Now I’m wondering if I should come crawling back after looking at this decadent lip color. Okay, the name is half off it. Rose Femme? That’s me! I love the rich pinky-purple color and it looks to also have that whipped texture. This one will definitely be my next purchase.

I actually really am impressed by e.l.f. lip products, and this color is amazing. The pointed applicator makes this one easy to apply at the bow in your lips, and the color payoff is…wow! This one would look great paired with one of those puffy floral dresses that I can’t quite pull off. But I imagine you dear reader looking lovely in it with your blushing rose lips.

Clear Glosses

Okay so this gloss is actually very lightly tinted, but it’s a yellow orange that doesn’t really show up much. I’ve worn this on it’s own or over another lip color and its so stunning, smells like a cookie, and gives your lips that juicy bounce they need.

Morphe is a name I once attached to “expensive” because so many beauty Youtubers use their brushes and eyeshadow palettes. So when I went to buy my own I was surprised at just how affordable it actually is. These lip glosses are gorgeous and this clear one goes with anything.

Give your lips a boost of hydration and gloss with this product. e.l.f. doesn’t disappoint when it comes to lip glosses, and baby that price tag!

I’m very into Em Cosmetics right now. There lip and cheek products are so good! This clear lip gloss is perfect and lightweight for those hot summer days. Give your lips that kissable shine with this tried and true product.

Well, did I convince you? Let me know if you already own or plan to buy any of these products!