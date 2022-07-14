Hi hi, friends!

I’m sure you can all already imagine how little chill I have this week: my favorite book of the last [redacted amount of time], Our Wives Under the Sea, came out in the U.S. this week, I’ve been banging pots and pans together about it in this column for as long as the grown-ups left me unsupervised, and I cannot WAIT to have more friends to discuss this marvel with. Kayla wrote a superb review (with a superb title) and I’ll be interviewing Julia as well — you know how we get here at Autostraddle when we’re fully #obsessed with a book! Between this one and Chris Belcher’s Pretty Baby, it’s been a very, very good time.

The best part is, there are many amazing new books out — and many, many more good ones on the horizon too. I’ve included some of the September and October books I’ve got my eye on in here, and although it feels ridiculous to imagine autumn while it’s ninety bazillion degrees outside, it’s nice to know how much there is to look forward to.