Pop Culture Fix: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Are in the Ali Krieger Fan Club

By

Ali Krieger Fan Club Part of a Big Sports Weekend for The Lesbians

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Ali Krieger #11 of NJ/NY Gotham FC reacts during her tribute after her final home season National Women's Soccer League game against the Kansas City Current at Red Bull Arena on October 15, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe arrived in an “Ali Krieger Fan Club” t-shirt to her Decision Day game to support Gotham FC player Ali Krieger‘s final NWSL regular-season match, which was followed by a tribute to Krieger from her team and the fans. (News broke last week that Krieger and Ashlyn Harris were getting a divorce, which was not great timing for Ali!) Krieger’s 30-yard recovery prevented Kansas City from taking the lead in their game and ensured the Gotham FC a spot in the NWSL playoffs, so she’s not done yet.

Meanwhile, Sue Bird donned her “Ali Krieger Fan Club” t-shirt courtside at the WNBA finals match in Brooklyn.

You can expect a full rundown of the WNBA championships from Autostraddle’s WNBA reporting team when they conclude, but in the meantime, let’s just briefly note that Sunday’s WNBA championship game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty was an incredible match-up! It could’ve been the season’s final game had the Aces pulled off a win. But the Liberty dominated, with 27 points scored by Jonquel Jones and 20 by Breanna Stewart. In more devastating news, there are no updates on Chelsea Gray’s injury and we are stressed, and also really upset that cameras continued rolling on Grey as she attempted walking down a hallway while wincing in pain.

Attendance at the game in the Barclay’s Center turned up the highest gate receipt ever for a WNBA game. (In a clarifying tweet, the original purveyor of that news noted, “gate receipts refer to the revenue earner from tickets sold. SO there *have* been a couple of larger crowds, but there have never been more dollars spent on the gate than we see in Brooklyn this afternoon.”) Aubrey Plaza and Robin Roberts were amongst the famous queers in attendance.

You can vote now for the WNBA’s Most Stylish Player.

Other Pop Culture Links:

+ Rachel Maddow Won’t Abandon You: “Every Time a President Gets Arrested, I Promise I’ll Be There”: “Producing the same kind of material for the same shaped box at the same time every day had me worried that my brain was getting squished into that box, too. I was not thinking in expansive ways because I didn’t have expansive deadlines.”

+ Greg Araki, in conversation with Richard Linklater: “There’s fun and there’s joy and there’s exhilaration the same way of going to a punk rock or new wave show. It’s a fun time as opposed to something like Euphoria, which is the sex and the drugs and the nihilism and all that, but it’s miserable. There’s no joy.”

+ Brandi Carlile is Out Magazine’s Out100 Cover Star.

+ Queer Relationships Make for the Best Reality Dating Shows: obviously! (and here’s a list of queer dating shows that prove it)

+ Chappell Roan doesn’t care if she’s going to hell: “How a drag persona helped a 25-year-old singer-songwriter with a strict Christian upbringing transform herself into a queer pop powerhouse.”

+ Joan Baez Talks Meeting Her Girlfriend Kimmie in This New I Am A Noise Clip

+ Gen V boss ‘excited to explore’ Jordan and Marie’s fan-favourite queer romance

+ Russell T Davies is ‘absolutely sticking’ to his opinion on gay actors as gay characters

