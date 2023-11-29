Skincare gifts are all about striking a balance! You want to make sure that your giftee will actually use what you’re giving them, but you also don’t want to give them something boring (the same cleanser that they’ve used for seven years is practical, but not exciting). If you’re in the market for a skincare gift, look no further — I’ve compiled a list of gifts that any skincare enthusiast would be delighted to receive!

Gifts Under $25

For a gift that comes in under $25, you can’t beat an essence! The CosRX snail mucin essence is beloved for its hydrating capabilities (snail mucin is a powerhouse) but it’s not vegan, so if your intended gift recipient is a vegan, perhaps the Tower 28 facial mist instead. You can never have too many lip balms (you’re bound to lose at least one!), and the Summer Fridays lip balms come in a bunch of colors and are also vegan! If you’ll grant me some wiggle room on the $25 rule, the Mara Sea Silk Lip Balm ($26) comes in fewer colors but cuter packaging.

Cryo globes could be a fun way to recreate the spa experience at home! Chill them in the fridge and reuse indefinitely. Plus, if you’ve got a metal spoon in the freezer for depuffing your undereyes, this could be your chance to return that spoon to its place in your cutlery drawer. If you know your giftee has a favorite product, a mini version is a great travel-friendly (and budget-friendly) present. If you need some inspiration, the Kiehl’s moisturizer linked above is deeply hydrating, and a little goes a long way, so the mini lasts a lot longer than you’d think!

Gifts $25 – $75

I know pimple-related presents are controversial, and honestly, probably inappropriate 99% of the time so maybe this is more a gift for you than anyone else! BUT if you have someone in your life who wears the Starface hydro-stars like they’re jewelry, they might be comfortable with (and perhaps even thrilled by!) getting the Violette FR Invisible Bandage from you. Like a pimple patch, the Invisible Bandage acts as a barrier, but because it goes on as a liquid, it doesn’t have the sharp edges that a pimple patch typically does, making it easier to hide under makeup!

If you’d rather give your giftee something more universally appropriate, consider “nice” sunscreen. The skincare enthusiast in your life might already have a brand they adore, but if they don’t, both Supergoop and Shiseido bring a lot to the sunscreen table. If you’ve ever tried to reenact the Princess Diaries makeover scene by resting cucumber slices on your eyes, under-eye patches still give you that cooling effect while also letting you see (important). You can also buy them individually wrapped – toss them in the fridge so they stay cold!

Gifts $75+

If your giftee is a Libra (or really, if they’re just into nice things), they might like a splurge-y moisturizer. Think La Mer, Dr. Barbara Sturm, or for something slightly “cheaper”, the Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream. It’s $180 per ounce, but it’s supposed to be fantastic.

If you’d rather give your giftee something that’ll last a lot longer than a single ounce of moisturizer, skincare devices are another great option. You could give them a red light therapy mask to ward off robbers at the door, a microcurrent facial toning device to zap away wrinkles, or something that does it all!