Showtime Cancels “L Word: Generation Q,” Might Pursue New Reboot Set in NYC, What

Friends, the time we feared would come has indeed come: despite the fact that Dani and Gigi have yet to reunite and pledge their eternal love for each other, The L Word: Generation Q has been axed by iconic television conglomerate Paramount + with Showtime after three seasons of love, laughter, blazers, haircuts and memories.
However — Ilene Chaiken possibly already has something new up her billowy sleeves! Deadline reporter Nellie Andreeva reports that “the franchise may continue on the network — The L Word: New York (working title), a reboot of the groundbreaking original series, is in development with the 2004 series’ creator Ilene Chaiken attached, I hear.”
A show being “in development” can mean literally anything at all — like it could just be a draft on a laptop — so this news is far from a guarantee that we are mere months or even years away from visiting Alice’s Park Slope loft or witnessing the re-opening of Shane for Wax’s Chelsea and Williamsburg locations. (Alternately, perhaps the reboot intends to time travel back to 2010, when Bette and Tina were moving to the city?) But it’s something, I guess? It is a small thing, a whisper of hope, like the possibility of an engagement ring stuck in a bowl of mashed potatoes. It is also, I must point out, potentially another opportunity for the team behind this show to do the right thing and hire me personally to write for it!
Apparently the programming slate over there has been re-evaluated since Chris McCarthy began heading up Showtime following the exit of former CEO David Nevins in October. When announcing the Yellowjackets third season renewal in December, McCarthy cited The L Word as one of the “unconventional cultural takes” categorized as a strength of Showtime’s present line-up. But a month later, The L Word‘s place in that paragraph was usurped by Fellow Travelers, a show I’ve never heard of. Furthermore, not a single Showtime series has been renewed since it was announced in January that the premium cable network would be integrated into Paramount+ across streaming and linear this year.
It’s no secret that fans of the original series were often underwhelmed by Generation Q, with ratings slowly declining over its three-season run. However, it still held a special place in our hearts and there was still a lot to love about it, including a really stellar cast. Shortly after Season Three’s conclusion, a fan campaign on social media begged Showtime to start over with a new reboot.
Between this and last week’s cancellation of A League of Their Own, we are really hurting as a community fo queer television stories and also as a website for the traffic we earn when people are excited about television shows centered on lesbian+ communities.
I will personally be praying hard for this new reboot to actually happen!!
Excuse me while I go scream into a pillow!!!!!!
And to think I had diverted all my white witch spells towards getting a proper renewal for League. As usual, the jokes on us, because both shows are cancelled (or, barely given some final scraps).
After such uneven seasons 2 and 3, I was mostly rooting for a renewal out of sheer love for these characters and the talented actors (but with little faith that the show’s narrative beats/writing would improve
). I realize this is not how television works but I wish they’d at least throw them a final 90 minute episode to bring some closure to the series. (I guess Tess is … dead? But as Drew pointed out on To L and Back, it feels like they did wrap up the core storyline that they seemed to think mattered: Tina and Bette.)
Chef’s kiss to the lead image for this story, though, Riese/Viv!
yes or you know what they could do is a 90 minute CHRISTMAS SPECIAL written by me, riese
I mean, last we knew it was thanksgiving right? The perfect set up!
oh and thank you i was trying to find the perfect image to represent how this feels and it was hard to choose but i feel confident in my choice
I choose to believe that rather than Tess dying, the car actually took flight à la Grease, and that bad man fell out because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and the new heights were so sobering and breathtaking that Tess slid into the driver’s seat, yanked the door shut, buckled up, and deftly landed the car like Sully Sullenberger but on the dry land of the very same rehab intake center that once housed Finley with a whole new lease on life. Hope this helps!
It was very lucky to survive this long. I hope we get a fresh start in New York, find some new characters, just use the title to get the queers in the door.
What a shitty note for Tess and Maribel’s stories to end on☹️
Tell is stuck in hell which coked out Ken. Ugh. I guess this is her Pinhead origin story
with*
at this point i think it is also my pinhead origin story
I don’t know why they can’t just give us a new queer show instead of rebooting this to death.
Yes. Wrote something new for Kate & Leisha to star in.
no more talking, laughing, loving, breathing for now i guess
all the chicks driving fast and ingenues with long lashes will have nowhere to go
I can’t believe someone might actually be listening to all the people who were like “screw the new characters we just want the original characters again”
If I am subjected to Bette and Tina: The NYC years, my only hope is you are in the writers room Riese!! (Also is there any way I could commission you to write a Sinley fan fic)
Indeed I would only watch The L Word: Bette and Tina Take Manhattan if at least two of the following three criteria are met: 1. Riese is in the writers room, 2. Surprise! Jenny actually isn’t dead and resurfaces in NYC (ever heard of it?) which always struck me as more her vibe than LA anyway, and/or 3. muppets are indeed involved (come on they already did a musical episode).
i feel bad about this in the symbolic (queer tv landscape etc) and nostalgic (won’t somebody think of the l words) senses but in the sense of a pretty bad show getting cancelled it seems about right
Dare I say Sandra bernhard was right cuz she was
As bad as the third season was, there was so much room for more character development and new stories. Seasons 1 and 2 were so much better. It’s also the only true aspirational show for queer women – these were really smart, accomplished, funny, flawed, beautiful women and trans men across the entire spectrum and a much more diverse cast than the original. We are losing a lot here. I hope whatever is cooking for a reboot will be good but can’t imagine how they will pull it off and our community deserves better.
Dang, the show definitely had its flaws and the storylines were… not great, but man am I gonna miss the characters. It was the potential that always had me returning for more.
I think the saddest part is loosing the depth of representation the show brought to our community. It wasn’t perfect in representation and definitely had room for improvement, but it was the one of the very few designed to specifically tell our stories.
The NY show feels a little like a carrot being dangled to keep people from being upset. However, teasing a new show set in NY while TLW:GQ is barely cold feels very on brand because while reading it I went… wait, what?? That doesn’t even make sense! One last head scratching hoorah on the way out, I guess. ;)
Seeing another LGBTQ+ show bite the dust just adds to the tally of lost characters and representation. Cancel our gays carries on.
But now I’ll never learn the fate of my favorite L Word Gen Q character, Los Angeles!
I’m very sad to see this sometimes very uneven iteration of this very special show go, and I’ll miss lots of the characters and the limitless, often unfulfilled, potential of this big queer show made by and for queer people.
More than that, I’ll miss Riese’s recaps and all the thoughtful discussions about what we were seeing and what we all wanted/thought we deserved to see. Even when the show was baffling or frustrating, it was fun to share.
On a rougher note, I’ll always resent that the final episode was so marked by such a lack of care for trans and disabled characters, and that the last season we spent with this specific cast of characters focused more time on a bad cis dude pursuing his student than on Micah, a series regular from day one. It’s sad that we had to retread a third relapse storyline rather than…idk Shane taking up unicycling and Tess grappling with how unchic she thought it was while also interviewing new bar managers (all gay cameos, obvi) to gtfo of the bar industry and chasing her true dream of being a real estate reality star opposite Gigi.
Brand new characters is so stressful to me when some of our Gen Q regulars were really hitting their stride, even when the material they received was not always worthy of their obvious talent. I hate the idea that those guys would probably not all be along for the ride in a reboot. Obviously, if TLW:NY really gets made and released I will consume it and any/all AS coverage of it, but it does feel very much like Charlie Brown pulling his foot back and trying not to be overwhelmed by the memory of every time Lucy has yoinked that football before.
New merch idea: Autostraddle Pillow you can scream into.