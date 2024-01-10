Pop Culture Fix: Here’s A Gay Rundown of the SAG Nominees

Barbie, The Last of Us, and More Queer Faves Get Nominated for the 2024 SAG Awards

The Golden Globes are over, but awards season persists, and today’s award show news is that the SAG Awards nominations are out. It doesn’t look too different than the Golden Globes nominations, but with a few fun categories like ensemble and cast awards.

Here are the nominations of note for you, gentlereader, who came here looking to find out who all’s gay here.

Of course, we have the Barbie cast recognized in most categories, along with the cast of The Color Purple, and Lily Gladstone for their role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Jodie Foster is nominated for her role in NYAD, Bella Ramsey for their role in The Last of Us, and Ayo Edebiri for her role in The Bear.

Then we also have queer people popping up in the lists of casts and ensembles, for example, Cynthia Nixon for being part of The Gilded Age and Tig Notaro for The Morning Show. And some shows that feature queer storylines and/or have queer creators behind the scenes, like The Morning Show, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and Ted Lasso.

I feel like not too long ago, shows with queer representation would be passed over, so to see so many shows we know and love on these lists is really heartening. I especially feel that way about The Last of Us, because too often sci-fi shows aren’t taken seriously and since they don’t have their own category in most awards that aren’t the Autostraddle TV Awards, they often get overlooked despite the fact that, statistically, sci-fi shows are often more likely to have queer characters. Here’s hoping all the future award shows are jam-packed with queerness. (And that someday we have an entire third category for Best Nonbinary Actor/Supporting Actor so our no-binary actors don’t have to choose which category to submit themselves for, or to choose to abstain altogether like Liv Hewson has spoken about doing in the past.)

More News Before They Play Me Off Stage

+ Just a little more award news: Lily Gladstone’s former classmates once voted them “most likely to win an Oscar” and I just think that’s cute

+ In a deleted scene for The Marvels,Valkyrie calls Carol and calls her “My Captain” and also makes a strap-on joke. Also not for nothing but her reaction to thinking Kamala was her wife was just that she wasn’t informed or invited confirms Carol’s queerness in my eyes. The whole thing is very flirty and gay.

Also Kamala’s reaction to potentially marrying Captain Marvel wasn’t exactly… straight. And she doesn’t say “I’m straight” in response, she says, “I’m single.” ANYWAY everything is gay and nothing hurts.

+ Speaking of Marvel, I consider myself fairly up on Marvel news, but somehow I totally missed that a Madame Web movie is happening. Maybe because it’s Sony Marvel vs official MCU? Anyway, I’m cautiously optimistic about it, and there is officially a trailer for it! I don’t know if any of the characters will be queer, but Mattie Franklin aka Spider-Girl is played by non-binary Kenyan actor Celeste O’Connor, so that’s exciting.

+ And one last bit of MCU news: they canonized the old Marvel Netflix shows like Jessica Jones, which means queer characters like Jeri Hogarth can be added to the alarmingly short queer MCU roster

+ Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, Auli’i Carvalho and the rest of the cast got shiny for the Mean Girls premiere this week

+ Jodie Foster describes her role in True Detective as an “Alaska Karen” which made me laugh even though I’m in a fight with Jodie Foster, that she doesn’t know about, for calling Gen Z annoying to work with

+ Queer actress Jameela Jamil, queer fan favorite D’Arcy Carden, and someone who is not queer as far as I know but who I, a queer person, love deeply Renee Elise Goldsberry will lend their voices to an animated revival of Clone High

+ Wynonna Earp writers Noelle Carbone and Alexandra Zarowny are part of the team bringing us a new Canadian show called Wild Cards, which also stars Toni Topaz herself, Vanessa Morgan

+ And if you’re looking for some queer books to read this year, why not start off with this handy list