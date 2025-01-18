‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Episode 1703 Recap: You Reap What You Sew

They had to know it was coming. Every season there’s a sewing challenge and every season there are queens in a sudden panic at their lack of sewing ability. If you can’t afford sewing lessons or a sewing machine, at least take the hot glue gun for a spin.

After Hormona’s non-elimination, the girls are displeased. 1) No one seems to like Hormona all that much, and 2) Everyone is still concerned about being the first to go home. Kori who from the beginning declared herself Hormona’s #1 hater is especially displeased. As is Acacia who doesn’t think it’s fair that she won the lip synch but Hormona won a free trip to Vegas.

There’s even more drama because in Untucked Lana asked Joella what she thought of the performances and Joella said Lana’s song was just okay. Hormona then also comes for Joella and seems upset when Joella gives it back. I’m with the Katy Cat on this one. If you ask what someone thought, you can’t be mad when they tell the truth. When you come for someone, you can’t be mad when they have something to say in return.

It’s a new day in the work room and Kori enters holding her girlfriend Lydia. Onya thinks the judging the previous weeks was skewed by cliques and Lexi is wearing a super cute “90’s baby” shirt. This week is a Monopoly-sponsored design challenge. When the queens pick their colors, it’s turned into a game where they can steal or go to jail and get money for each property. As far as obvious product placement goes, it’s fun enough.

Design wiz Lucky is worried about having to use fabric instead of unconventional materials. Meanwhile, Suzie owns up to not being a seamstress, Onya has never made an outfit, and Joella flat-out does not sew.

Ru comes around to banter with the queens, offer some advice, and call Lydia by her middle name as much as possible. Like me, Ru has immediately grown fond of Onya which should be useful as one of the non-design queens.

She then drops off a book with how all the queens voted in Rate-a-Queen. There’s minor drama between Lydia and Sam, but for the most part outward conflict doesn’t erupt like I expected. Lana and Arriety’s alliance does become clear though.

As the queens try to finish up their outfits, Lucky is struggling to pull together her attempt at straight-forward glamor and Jewels is upset that Onya stole her trim. The biggest drama arrives when Lexi calls out Hormona for using her own stones. Hormona is pissed and I have no idea why. She saved you! You weren’t following the rules!

Arriety and Jewels have their own little gossip corner where they shit talk Acacia and then move onto Onya stealing the trim. I want all my faves to just get along! It’s more fun when people I like are fighting with people I don’t like. I’m neutral on this Onya/Jewels fight. Jewels is totally justified in being pissed that Onya asked if she was using something and then taking it anyway. But also Onya is right that she needed to do what was best for her outfit.

Two great weeks of judging panels in a row! Ts Madison is back and joined by guest judge Sandra Bernhard! A true icon.

The runway is really solid. The only outfit that’s bad is Joella’s, because it’s just a body suit with two pieces of fabric haphazardly glued on the sides. Everyone else ranges from pretty good to stunning. Arriety says she’s giving Real Housewives of Mexico City and she is HOT. Jewels also looks amazing with ruching and a cone bra. Lydia describes hers as Muppet, but I was actually surprised by how glamorous it ended up. (No offense to the Muppets who I’m sure are sometimes glamorous.)

Even the other non-sewing queens do pretty well. Onya sells her decent outfit with PERFORMANCE and Suzie is cute as a 30s devil. Lucky’s attempt at straight-forward glamor is mixed, but I actually liked her garment. It’s the wig that felt a little flat to me.

The bottom is Lucky, Joella, and Kori. The top is Arriety, Onya, and Sam. That is not the top I would’ve chosen — except Arriety duh — but I understand at this point who is top is also who the judges want a chance to speak with and critique. Onya does deserve credit for making up for traditional design skills with other talents like acting and theft.

I know I have an anti-Sam bias, but I was still surprised when she won over Arriety. I guess this is probably the challenge she was most likely to win and the producers want the winners spread out. Or I just don’t understand the achievement of construction in the garment because it’s not the style of drag I like.

Kori is safe which means it’s Joella vs. Lucky lip syncing to “The Way That You Love Me” by Paula Abdul. It’s a solid lip sync! Lucky is FIGHTING for her place and while Joella says it’s too much, I was entertained. Or maybe I just really, really didn’t want Lucky to go home first.

Alas, Lucky sashays. It really sucks, because she had an off day trying something new, but she clearly was one of the most talented — and interesting! — queens there. I hope she has a successful run on All Stars in a few years.

Teleport Us to Mars!! Here Are Some Random Thoughts:

+ When Lexi says she’s coming for Arriety’s title as fashion girl, Arriety says, “top two!” She’s so cute and this episode officially confirmed her as my fave.

+ Kori points out all the queens who shared colors are fighting except her and Lydia. Big honeymoon phase vibes.

+ Sandra calls Arriety sexy and I AGREE SANDRA.

+ Queen I’m rooting for: Arriety (and Onya and Lexi and Jewels)

+ Queen I’m horniest for: Arriety

+ Queen I want to sashay: Hormona and Sam